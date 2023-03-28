Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 28 (/PNN): The Times 40 Under 40 honored the achievements of young entrepreneurs, leaders, and change-makers who have made significant contributions in their respective fields. The event was held at the prestigious Hotel Four Season Embassy One in Bengaluru on March 24th, 2023.

Prateek Shukla, Founder & CEO of Masai School, felicitated at the Times 40 Under 40 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh.

Speaking after being felicitated, Prateek responded, "I'd like to thank the jury for recognizing my efforts and honouring me with the Times 40 Under 40 award. It is a tremendous privilege to receive this recognition!

The true heroes in this journey, in my opinion, are the amazing Masai team members who have worked tirelessly to help us revolutionize the way education is being imparted in our country. Their unwavering commitment, hard work, and dedication have been the driving force behind our success.

I'd also like to take this opportunity to congratulate all of the other nominees for making it to the Times 40 Under 40 list of business leaders."

Masai is an outcome-based skilling institute with a focus on training students in software development and data analytics. With a mission to bridge the tech skill gap in India, Masai is providing high-quality education that can helping make tech jobs more accessible to the masses by having no degree or education background barriers. Anyone can become a software developer or a data analyst at 0 upfront fees, and graduates pay the course fee only if they get a job of 5LPA or more.

Founded by Prateek Shukla, an IIT Kanpur graduate, Masai has 2500+ hiring partners and has over 6000 students currently enrolled. "On my travels, I met the chieftain of the Masai Mara tribe. They thrive on skill development alone and do not believe in the context of a formal education degree. This makes their learning sustained and robust, which has kept the community alive for generations". Inspired by the idea, Prateek, along with co-founders Yogesh Bhat & Nrupul Dev, got to creating a pedagogy and an evolving curriculum to provide an Indian tech eco-system with high-quality entry-level engineering & analytics talent. "Industry collaboration is an important part of Masai. We reverse engineer our curriculum as per eco-system demands and teach stacks & tools that are more current. This up-to-date curriculum is then administered with a pedagogy that accounts for different learning curves of students."

With a focus on practice-based learning, Masai has placed over 2500 students in top MNCs & Start-Ups like Capgemini, Paytm, Uber, ShareChat, HCL, JP Morgan and many more. With a placement rate of 94 per cent and an average starting CTC of 7.2 LPA, Masai has benchmarked higher than most Tier 1 and private colleges in India. "Our success is intrinsically linked with our student's success. If they launch a sustainable career, they pay us. So, we don't focus on sales. We focus on turning our students into the best version of themselves."

This approach of taking the financial risk of education with their students has caught the eyeballs of the National Skill Development Corporation(NSDC) of India, which is working with Masai to create a framework of tech skill development which is expected to impact over 1.5 lac students and families in India in the next 5 years. "I want to give my students and their family a financially secure future. We have already pulled over 200+ families out of poverty. I want to take this number to 1000 in the next 5 years", adds Prateek.

