Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar Honored with Icon of Dubai Award

Dubai (UAE), October 5: Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, the visionary entrepreneur and founder of Adil Group of Supermarkets was awarded the prestigious Icon of Dubai award by the India Today Group at a gala event held last week, at the exquisite Taj Exotica, Palm Jumeirah.

This esteemed recognition was bestowed upon Dr. Datar in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to the retail industry. The award was presented to Dr. Datar by Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Politician & Indian diplomat, in the presence of several dignitaries, besides Rajdeep Sardesai, Nabila Jamil, Om Kashyap and Shweta Singh.

With over 50 retail supermarkets, flour mills and spice factories, the Adil Group has played an integral role in providing high-quality food products at affordable prices, catering to the diverse tastes of the Indian community in Dubai and beyond. Dr. Datar’s commitment to delivering authentic flavors and maintaining impeccable quality standards has made him a beloved figure among Indians in the UAE.

The Icon of Dubai award not only celebrates Dr. Datar’s success but also highlights his dedication to enhancing the culinary experiences of the Indian diaspora. His relentless pursuit of excellence and commitment to community service have set a remarkable benchmark in the retail sector.

Dr. Dhananjay Datar expressed his gratitude for the honor, saying, “Receiving the Icon of Dubai award is a humbling experience. I am deeply committed to serving our community by providing quality products and maintaining the authentic flavors of India. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Adil family.”

The India Today Group’s recognition of Dr. Datar’s exceptional achievements in the retail industry reinforces his status as an iconic figure in Dubai and a source of pride for the Indian community.

About Adil Super Markets:

Founded by Masala King Dr. Dhananjay Datar, Adil Trading has been a pioneering force in the retail industry, providing top-notch food products that cater to the distinct tastes of the Indian community in the UAE. With a commitment to quality and authenticity, Adil has grown to become a trusted name synonymous with excellence.

