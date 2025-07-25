MASSIMO Launches Next-Gen MileMax Lithium-Ion Batteries for E-Rickshaws, Pioneering the Future of Green Mobility

BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 25: MASSIMO, India's fastest-growing battery brand, has officially launched its much-anticipated MileMax Lithium-ion E-rickshaw Battery, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and sustainable mobility.

Backed by a robust 3-year warranty, the MileMax range stands out with its longer backup, extra battery life, lightweight design, and zero maintenanceempowering E-rickshaw owners with better speed, enhanced savings, and peace of mind. These lithium batteries are engineered for superior performance and tailored to meet the evolving needs of the Indian electric mobility sector.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vikas Goyal, Managing Partner at MASSIMO, stated, "Lithium in E-mobility is the future and MASSIMO is prepared with quality product and service commitment to enter into this category and speed up the growth journey of Pan India expansion."

MileMax is available in two variantsone equipped with IoT and GPS tracking, and another with built-in Bluetooth, offering smart connectivity and monitoring options to suit varied customer needs.

Mr. Vinay Pratap Singh, Business Head - India, added, "MASSIMO, known for its faster claim settlement, will ensure that the customer experience and expectations are met with quality and service. We have launched two models of this MileMax Lithium-ion E-Rick battery as part of our commitment to innovative technologies."

With MileMax, MASSIMO takes a bold step forward in revolutionizing e-mobility, offering powerful, efficient, and future-ready energy solutions across India.

