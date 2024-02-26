Massive Surge in Share Market: Multi-bagger Indo Count Industries Records 30,000% Gain

The shares of Indo Count Industries, a textile industry company, have shown significant growth. They surged by over 11% to Rs 363.70 on Monday, marking a substantial increase from Rs 1.21 to Rs 360 in recent years. This translates to a remarkable gain of nearly 30,000%. Notably, the shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday.

Trading at Rs 1.21 on March 16, 2012, the company's shares have soared to Rs 363.70 on February 26, 2024, delivering impressive returns of approximately 30,000% to investors. For instance, an investment of Rs 1 lakh in Indo Count Industries shares in March 2012 would have grown to around Rs 3 crore by now.

In the span of four years, from March 27, 2020, when they were priced at Rs 23.90, to February 26, 2024, when they reached Rs 363.70, the company's shares have surged by more than 1400%. Additionally, over the last year, they have seen a gain of about 183%, rising from Rs 128.40 to Rs 363.70. In the last six months, the shares have increased by over 45%, and in the last month alone, they have grown by more than 27%. It's worth noting that the company's shares had hit a 52-week low of Rs 101.25.