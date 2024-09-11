Master the Art of Wedding Photography with WeddingNama School's 4th Chapter Announced for October

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], September 11: WeddingNama, a luxury wedding photography brand known for its ability to capture timeless love stories, has announced the 4th chapter of its WeddingNama School. This immersive three-day workshop is set to take place from October 01-03 in Mumbai.

Co-founded by Ankita Asthana and Akash Agarwal, WeddingNama has carved a niche for itself in the wedding photography world by blending creativity with a deep understanding of their client's stories. Their approach has made them one of the most sought-after names in luxury wedding photography, with their work being featured in prestigious publications and adored by couples globally.

Akash shared his thoughts on the upcoming workshop, stating, "The WeddingNama School is our way of giving back to the photography community. We want to share the techniques and insights that have helped us capture beautiful memories for our clients. Each chapter has been an opportunity to connect with talented individuals who are passionate about wedding photography."

Ankita stated, "Beyond the technical skills, our focus at the Weddingnama School is on capturing the emotions and moments that make weddings truly special. Photography isn't just about clicking pictures; it's about storytelling that resonates with couples and their families. This workshop, now in its fourth edition, isn't just a learning experienceit's a valuable networking platform that has previously brought together photographers from various states to connect, collaborate, and grow. "

The three-day workshop will cover a comprehensive curriculum, including foundational photography skills, advanced shooting techniques, and post-production processes, along with exploring AI in photography. Additionally, it will emphasize well-being with mental and physical healing sessions and offer networking opportunities with industry peers. Participants will also gain insights into the business side of wedding photography, equipping them with the knowledge to succeed in this competitive field. As a unique highlight of this year's workshop, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a mock wedding shoot, providing a hands-on experience of capturing real-life wedding moments. This immersive experience is designed to offer participants valuable insights and networking opportunities in a dynamic, real-world setting.

The 4th chapter of the WeddingNama School promises to be an enriching experience, providing participants with the tools and inspiration needed to elevate their photography and videography careers.

About WeddingNama

WeddingNama, born from the unified vision of Ankita Asthana and Akash Agarwal, started as more than just a business ventureit was a labour of love. Founded in 2012, the journey began with two passionate individuals driven by a desire to immortalize love stories through their lenses. Their mutual dream led to the creation of WeddingNama, a name now synonymous with luxury wedding photography and cinematography in India and beyond.

A pioneer in its category of capturing weddings with a unique blend of artistry and storytelling, WeddingNama's dedication to quality over quantity became its hallmark, with its portfolio including weddings at some of the world's most opulent venues like Umaid Bhawan Palace, The Oberoi Udaivilas, and Emirates Palace among others. This opened doors to more international opportunities, spanning diverse regions from the Middle East and Europe to the USA and Australia. Looking to the future, WeddingNama aims to expand its horizons even further with a mission to create timeless visual legacies that couples can revisit and share with loved ones for generations. Every wedding photographed as a story told with love, care, and dedication.

