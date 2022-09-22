Mastercard's Ethoca teams with ChargebackZero to lower chargebacks

is partnering with , a Mastercard company, to help merchants minimize chargebacks, lower consumer transaction confusion, and share details of confirmed fraud and dispute information. As part of the integration, the company would prevent chargebacks using an alert mechanism. These Chargeback alerts are like a warning signal of an impending chargeback. The alerts enable merchants to identify and resolve customer disputes via near real-time communication with the customer's issuing bank. Businesses receive notifications through the ChargebackZero dashboard that combines multiple forms of alerts from various card issuers with unique Chargeback zero dispute management tools.

Merchants can leverage these alerts via iDPMS (intelligent Dispute Prevention & Management Solution), to:

- Stop chargebacks before they happen by proactively resolving disputes and providing refunds.

- Reduce losses by stopping the fulfilment of orders and cancelling accounts

- Leverage link analysis to eliminate related fraudulent orders, and bolster fraud screening to identify future fraud.

- Increase sales by improving fraud models and increasing transaction acceptance.

- Protect consumer experience and loyalty by saving customers from the endless chargeback process.

ChargebackZero integration and partnership with Ethoca for Chargeback alerts further strengthen the chargeback management process for businesses. The ability to prevent chargebacks in near-real time, even post-authorization, helps businesses accept more orders while staying protected from fraud.

The Chargeback Zero's intelligent Dispute Prevention and Management Solution is available now. For more information, visit .

