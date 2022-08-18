mastertrust: Women Mastering Finances The Trusted Way

August 18:Along with ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, this Independence Day is a celebration of the Indian Investment Landscape and how consistent planning and patience can provide a cushion of savings, investments and cash in hand.

In the history of India’s independence and culture, women have been efficient homemakers. Their careers often take a back seat when they enter motherhood or when domestic needs overcome their career goals. The key component that constitutes every modern woman’s symbol of solidarity, adaptability, and freedom is monetary independence. Further explaining every woman’s relationship with money, the reason can certainly be attributed to a variety of impediments that a woman must encounter, including the inevitable gender pay gap, balancing familial responsibilities, often resulting in a sudden career break, marital hurdles etc.

Having a base of 270000+ customers across 22+ states, India’s leading diversified financial conglomerate, mastertrust Group, establishes the new, reinforcing the old – along with building relationships and unbiased trust with its loyal women-centric customer base, enabling a diverse set of women investors to exploit the exciting investment opportunities in the Indian market, with multipoint access to invest in any financial product.

Making a mark in their chosen professions, women are multifaceted. They are shaping the lives of their families for a brighter future – from access to formal education, sports education & training to skill development programmes, and technology has instilled holistic women empowerment and women-led developments over the years. The Financial Services Company encourages women to become self-sufficient, financially secure, and independent to live a comfortable life without being dependent on a single source of income or seeking financial help from family and friends.

With an uptick of women force in the financial services industry, Palka Arora Chopra, Senior Vice President at mastertrust, echoes the age-old fact of women making efficient money-making decisions, “Laying a customer-first value-oriented foundation for 37 years, we at mastertrust are aligned towards creating an impact not only on our women employees and their families but also on women customers and the local communities. We want to further enhance being a catalyst for a greater impact, inspiring the women of today and tomorrow to make better investment decisions and achieve holistic financial freedom – emerging as a top wealth creator, serving those whom we impact more broadly and deeply.”

“To all the young women out there, I can voice this with complete assurance – when you step out of your comfort zones and inculcate the essence of financial independence and wealth creation, you will be able to sync with your inner voice and lead a more money-mindful life. Charting your path on the road less travelled and embracing the experiences along the way, for it is as vibrant as it is challenging, and will fill you with the faith that you are undoubtedly made for something bigger,” Palka added.

About mastertrust:mastertrust is one of India’s leading diversified financial services conglomerates. It provides a broad range of financial products and services to individuals and corporations. mastertrust group, established in 1985, has been driven by a vision to be a well-diversified financial shop for wealth creation and an ideal service provider in the business.

Website:https://www.mastertrust.co.in/

