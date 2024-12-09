MatchMe Launches India's First Personally Curated Matrimonial App

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: MatchMe, a pioneer in personalised matchmaking services since 2015, proudly announces the launch of its own mobile application, available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. The MatchMe App is India's first personally curated matrimonial platform, designed to connect well-educated and progressive individuals seeking compatible life partners.

"We are thrilled to introduce the MatchMe App, designed for individuals seeking compatible life partners. Our platform upholds a rigorous screening process to nurture a selective community, ensuring users have a smoother experience finding meaningful connections," said Mishi Mehta, co-founder of MatchMe. "Since 2015, we have been offering personalised matchmaking services, and with the launch of our App, we are enhancing the process to be more efficient, streamlined, and accessible."

Key Features of the MatchMe App:

Invite-Only Access: The app is exclusively available by invitation, ensuring a high-quality user base.

Referral Code Requirement: Prospective members must have a referral code to apply for membership, maintaining the community's exclusivity.

Personal Screening: A screening video call with founders Mishi and Tania is required to ensure alignment with the platform's values and community standards.

Secure Onboarding: Upon approval, users receive their app login details, granting access to a curated matchmaking experience.

The MatchMe App eliminates the frustrations of endless swiping by providing users with filtered matches every week, enhanced by psychometric testing. This approach ensures that matches are not only compatible but also aligned with users' interests and values, making the process of finding a life partner smooth and convenient.

Over the past eight years, founders Mishi and Tania have meticulously built a niche network of highly educated and well-established individuals who share common values and beliefs. "With our all-new MatchMe App, we will continue building an exclusive community of educated, progressive Indians who look beyond typical arranged marriage parameters of caste, community, etc., and prioritise compatibility while seeking their life partner," added Tania Sondhi, co-founder of MatchMe.

"Our App is a gateway to a community of verified individuals ready to settle down for the right reasons."

MatchMe addresses the modern dilemma of being overwhelmed with choices on conventional matrimonial and dating apps, which often lack effective filtration for serious relationships. The platform caters to individuals aged 24 to 39 worldwide, providing a niche space for those who prefer a thoughtful and curated approach to finding a life partner.

"Our mission is to create a meaningful and efficient matchmaking experience for those who are serious about finding the right person," Mishi emphasised. "We believe the right age to marry is when you meet the right person, and if you're 24 and haven't met the right one yet, it's the ideal time to make an effort."

The MatchMe App is now available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store. Join India's first personally curated matrimonial community and take the first step towards finding a meaningful and compatible life partner!

About MatchMe

Since 2015, MatchMe has been dedicated to providing personalised matchmaking services to well-educated and progressive individuals in India. With a commitment to building a selective and supportive community, MatchMe combines traditional matchmaking principles with modern technology to facilitate meaningful connections.

The launch of the MatchMe App marks a significant milestone in the company's mission to enhance the matchmaking experience through innovation and exclusivity in India and globally!

MatchMe App is an exclusive invite-only platform for Indians all across the globe in the age bracket 24-39 years, available on the

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/in/app/matchme-indian-matchmaking/id6475705272

Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cms.matchme

For more information, visit the website https://www.matchmeglobal.com/

