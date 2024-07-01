Mathura's team Brij Stars to participate in UPKL, will play in league at Noida from 11 to 25 July, team to shine on national level" Netrpal Singh Solanki

PNN

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 1: Netrpal Singh Solanki, the owner of Braj Stars, addressed a press conference yesterday at Hotel Heera Invitation in Mathura about the participation of Mathura's team "Braj Stars" in the Uttar Pradesh Kabaddi League (UPKL) 2024. UPKL's brand ambassador Rahul Chaudhari was also present on this occasion. Solanki expressed his happiness, stating that it is a moment of great pride for the residents of Mathura-Vrindavan that their city's team will be playing in a national competition like UPKL. He has purchased the Braj Stars team to popularize kabaddi throughout the Braj region.

Solanki told that 15 popular players have been purchased for Braj Stars. Vikrant and Robin Chaudhari, who have played for Telugu Titans, Navneet from Pink Panther, and Pankaj, who played for Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi will now be playing for Braj Stars. UPKL ambassador Rahul Chaudhari stated that this competition is a significant opportunity for kabaddi players to showcase their skills and gain professional experience.

The first season of UPKL will be held from 11 to 25 July at Noida Indoor Stadium. A total of 8 teams will participate, including Braj Stars, Yamuna Yoddha, Noida Ninja, Kashi Kings, Awadh Ramdoot, SC Sangam Challengers, Ayodhya Warriors, and Mirzapur Ganga Rangers. For the national broadcast of the league matches a partnership has been established with Sony Network.

On this occasion, Braj Stars also launched their anthem song and T-shirt. The team's coaches, Anoop Chaudhari and Rampal Singh provided further details about the kabaddi league.

