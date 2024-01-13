Matriye Academy EdTech CEO Kumar Sanjeev, felicitated at ET Business Awards 2023

PNN

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], January 13: In a world where innovation, leadership and entrepreneurial spirit drive progress, it is imperative to celebrate business excellence. It is that time to recognise the business, who have set exemplary standards of excellence, across diverse realms. Veteran industry leaders from across the business, entrepreneurship, technology, and more, came together at the awards night to celebrate new benchmarks of success.

ET Business Awards 2023, which honours and recognises leaders and businesses who have made remarkable contributions across sectors, was held on 20th December 2023, at Hotel The Westin, Pune. Kumar Sanjeev, Co-founder & CEO of Matriye Academy EdTech, was felicitated at the ET Business Awards 2023 ceremony by the well-known Bollywood actress Sanya Malhotra.

Speaking after being felicitated, Sanjeev responded, "Receiving the esteemed ET Business Awards is a testament to our team's dedication and innovation".

Matriye Academy, spearheaded by Kumar Sanjeev, stands as an innovative force in EdTech, reshaping education through cutting-edge digital solutions. Founded by Sanjeev, a seasoned marketing professional with a master's degree in marketing from Pune University, the academy prioritizes personalized and accessible education for all. Leveraging over a decade of expertise in e-commerce, finance, IT security, and online learning, Sanjeev drives the academy's vision forward. Since its inception in 2020, Matriye Academy has thrived on a commitment to revolutionizing learning, employing state-of-the-art technology to offer a diverse array of courses catering to individual learning needs. Embracing a learner-centric ethos, the platform fosters a dynamic educational environment, empowering students across various disciplines to learn at their own pace.

