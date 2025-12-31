PNN

New Delhi [India], December 31: December 29, 2025, marks a significant milestone in the journey of cultural exchange and academic collaboration between India and Iran. The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mewar University and the Iran Cultural House is a testament to the power of vision and dedication, led by the illustrious Maulana Dr. Kalbe Rushaid Rizvi.

This landmark agreement was made possible through the efforts of Mr. Ashok Kumar Gadiya, the Chancellor of Mewar University, and Shri Fariduddin Fareed, the Counsellor General of the Iran Cultural House, who came together to sign the MoU, cementing the partnership between the two institutions.

A man of profound knowledge and unwavering commitment to social harmony, Dr. Rizvi has dedicated his life to bridging gaps between societies, fostering mutual respect among cultures, and promoting peace through dialogue and understanding. His intellectual guidance and humanistic vision have been instrumental in shaping this landmark agreement, aimed at strengthening academic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between India and Iran.

A Life of Service and Scholarship

Born on February 8, 1976, in Mandrapalli, Bihar, Dr. Rizvi's journey is a testament to his unquenchable thirst for knowledge and his passion for serving humanity. He began his Islamic education at the age of six at Madrasa-e Sultanul Madaris, Lucknow, and later pursued advanced studies at the Islamic University in Jamhuri Islami, Iran. His academic excellence earned him the "Amama" (Islamic turban) from Ayatollah Gulpaigani and an Ijaza from Ayatollah Jawad Tabraizi.

Champion of Interfaith Harmony and Social Reforms

Dr. Rizvi's work is a shining example of his commitment to promoting interfaith understanding and communal peace. He has worked tirelessly to address pressing social issues, focusing on health, education, and economic equilibrium, particularly for marginalized communities. His initiatives have earned him recognition as a bridge-builder between communities, and his efforts have been acknowledged by organizations like UNESCO.

A Voice for the Marginalized

One of Dr. Rizvi's most notable contributions is his work in facilitating treatment for thousands of cancer patients and advocating for awareness and support. His dedication to this cause has inspired countless individuals to join the fight against cancer, and his efforts have brought hope to countless families.

Inspiring the Next Generation

Dr. Rizvi's passion for empowering young minds is evident in his involvement in events like the Chhatra Sansad India Conclave, where he inspires students to contribute to India's development. His message of unity, compassion, and progress resonates with the youth, and his guidance has been instrumental in shaping the next generation of leaders.

Awards and Recognition

Dr Rizvi's outstanding contributions have earned him numerous awards and recognition, including the Husaini Chandrak Award and a Doctorate from the Sorbonne, France. These accolades are a testament to his tireless efforts to promote knowledge, harmony, and social welfare.

Mewar University: A Hub of Academic Excellence

Mewar University, located in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, is a private university established in 2009 under the Mewar Education Society. Recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and accredited by NAAC with an 'A' grade, Mewar University offers various undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across multiple streams, including engineering, management, law, and arts. The university's commitment to academic excellence and innovation makes it an ideal partner for collaborations like the MoU with the Iran Cultural House.

Iran Cultural House: Promoting Cultural Exchange

The Iran Cultural House, a cultural center in New Delhi, promotes mutual understanding and cooperation between India and Iran. It offers resources on Persian literature, Iranian studies, and Islamic studies, and hosts cultural events and exhibitions. The Iran Cultural House plays a vital role in fostering cultural ties between India and Iran, and its collaboration with Mewar University is a significant step towards strengthening academic and cultural exchange.

The MoU: A Milestone in Cultural Exchange

The MoU signed between Mewar University and the Iran Cultural House is a significant step towards strengthening academic, cultural, and humanitarian ties between India and Iran. This agreement promises to unlock new avenues for students, scholars, and institutions, promoting educational exchanges, joint research, and cultural appreciation. It's a celebration of shared heritage and a step towards a future where learning and harmony know no bounds.

A Legacy of Unity and Compassion

Dr. Rizvi's work embodies a vision of unity, compassion, and progress. His legacy is a reminder that knowledge and humanity can bring nations together, and his contributions will continue to inspire generations to come. As we look to the future, we are reminded of the power of vision, dedication, and collaboration in shaping a brighter tomorrow.

In the words of Dr. Rizvi, "Knowledge is the key to unlocking the doors of understanding and harmony. Let us strive to promote a culture of learning, compassion, and unity, and create a world where everyone can thrive."

