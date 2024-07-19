Mauritius Dance Idol Season 2 Heats Up with Shakti Mohan as Main Judge

India PR Distribution

Port Louis [Mauritius], July 19: Get ready for a dazzling display of Bollywood dance talent! Tanushree Events, a leading event production company in Mauritius, is thrilled to announce the second season of their highly anticipated competition, Mauritius Dance Idol. Following the success of the first season, which saw Krishna Gunputh crowned the champion under the watchful eye of Judge Tanya Bhushan (Kings United India), Season 2 promises to be even bigger and better. This year, the organizers have secured the expertise of the renowned choreographer and dance mentor, Shakti Mohan.

Shakti Mohan is a household name in India, having captivated audiences for seasons 1-41 as a judge and mentor on the popular reality show Dance Plus. Her exceptional dance skills and unwavering passion have inspired countless young talents, solidifying her position as a respected authority in the world of dance. Her presence as the main judge for Mauritius Dance Idol Season 2 elevates the competition to a whole new level. The event will be held on 14th of August 2024 at SVICC, Pailles, Mauritius, and it's sure to be a packed house. Especially for Shakti Mohan fans, securing a seat is highly recommended. Free registration can be done by filling out a simple form on the official website https://danceidol.mu/.

Tanushree Events, boasting over a decade of experience in event management, film production, and youth talent promotion, is deeply committed to nurturing the artistic aspirations of young people in Mauritius. "Mauritius Dance Idol Season 2 promises to be an extraordinary adventure for all participants," says Tanushree Hurry, concluding her statement. "With the combined support of Tanushree Events and the esteemed presence of Shakti Mohan, this edition is set to be a mega event and more competitive than ever before. Registrations are closed and the selection for the 6 finalist is underway, this is their chance to shine under the spotlight and truly pursue their passion for Bollywood dance. This event has the potential to open a window of opportunity for Mauritian dancers to showcase their talents on a larger stage, perhaps even in India."

Media partners WazzaFM and MBC will be broadcasting the competition, so don't miss this electrifying event! Mark your calendars and prepare to be enthralled by the dazzling displays of talent at Mauritius Dance Idol Season 2.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor