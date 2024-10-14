Maven Ms Plus Size India International 2024: A Celebration of Beauty Beyond Size

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 14: The Maven Ms Plus Size India International 2024, organized by Hardeep Arora and powered by Ginni Foods and Novo Robotics, was an iconic event that highlighted the beauty, strength, and confidence of plus-size women across India. Held from September 25th to 28th in Jaipur, this 7th season of the pageant has grown to become the country's largest platform for plus-size women, promoting body positivity, inclusivity, and self-confidence. The event, led by Hardeep Arora, made a lasting impact on the fashion and beauty industries.

A Platform of Empowerment

The Maven Ms Plus Size India International is not just another beauty pageant; it's a movement that challenges conventional beauty standards and promotes the empowerment of plus-size women. By offering a stage for women to express themselves, the event breaks free from outdated perceptions of beauty. It provides a space for participants to embrace their individuality and celebrate that beauty comes in all shapes and sizes.

The Event and Activities

The event kicked off with three days of intense grooming sessions from September 25th to 27th, where contestants underwent training in ramp walking, public speaking, self-confidence, and overall personality development. These sessions were designed to help participants shine on the final day by bringing out their best attributes, both in appearance and attitude.

The grand finale and crowning ceremony, held on September 28th, was a night filled with glamour, emotion, and inspiration. The contestants took center stage, showcasing their grace, talent, and self-expression, leaving a lasting impression on the audience and judges. The event wasn't just about beautyit was about transformation, self-love, and the celebration of each participant's unique journey.

Esteemed Jury

The event's success was further elevated by the presence of a star-studded jury, which included:

* Delnaaz Irani - Bollywood and TV actress.

* Aman Grewal - Mrs. India Worldwide 2014.

* Rita Gangwani - Renowned pageant coach, known for mentoring Manushi Chhillar, Miss World 2017.

* Simrat Kathuria - Celebrity dietician.

* Dr. Vikrant Sharma - Co-founder of Novo Robotics.

* Ginni Walia - Director of Ginni Food Products.

This expert panel judged the contestants on their beauty, confidence, personality, and the inspiring journeys they had undertaken to reach the stage.

The Winners

The winners of Maven Ms Plus Size India International 2024 were celebrated for not only their beauty but also their remarkable stories of perseverance, confidence, and self-acceptance. The winners were:

- Namrata Tiwari - Maven Ms Plus Size India International 2024.

- Jennifer Rosario - Maven Ms Plus Size India Super International 2024.

- Priya - Maven Ms Plus Size India 2024.

- Azia Sabharwal - Maven Ms Plus Size West India 2024.

- Tina Dey - Maven Ms Plus Size East India 2024.

- Shaveta Malhotra - Maven Ms Plus Size North India 2024.

- Anjana Giri - Maven Ms Plus Size South India 2024.

These winners exemplified strength, beauty, and the courage to embrace their true selves.

Redefining Beauty Standards

The Maven Ms Plus Size India International 2024 played a pivotal role in redefining beauty standards in India. By providing a platform for plus-size women, it encourages society to embrace diversity and celebrate individuality. This event reminds everyone that beauty is not confined to a specific size or shapeit is about confidence, spirit, and self-expression.

Conclusion

As Maven Ms Plus Size India International continues to grow, it will undoubtedly inspire more women to embrace their natural beauty and defy restrictive beauty standards. This event not only crowns winners but also delivers a powerful message of self-love, acceptance, and empowerment, resonating with women across India. Through such platforms, the world is slowly but surely learning that beauty lies in authenticity, confidence, and self-empowerment.

