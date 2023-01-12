Maveric Systems named a Major Contender in Everest Group - Risk and Compliance in BFS IT Services Peak Matrix Assessment 2023

Maveric Systems, a leading domain-led BankTech solutions specialist, was named a Major Contender in the Risk and Compliance in BFS IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 by Everest Group (a global research firm that focuses on technology, business processes, and engineering). The report assesses twenty-six leading firms in the Banking and Financial Services (BFS) space providing specialized IT services in Risk and Compliance, across a set of defined parameters.

Maveric Systems is recognized for its significant wallet share among large BFS enterprises in the Regulatory Compliance domain. The organization has successfully used risk accelerators and templatized journeys across KYC, automated ETL platforms, PSD2 implementations and frameworks for regulatory reporting. Another key strength is the focus on data management and quality engineering with capabilities to easily build data models for expanding regulations and new jurisdictions.

Speaking on this moment, P Venkatesh - Co-Founder and Director of Maveric Systems, said, "We are very happy to be recognized as a Major Contender in Everest Group's Risk and Compliance in BFS IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023. The phenomenal demand for services in this space has been pushing us to invest more and partner with some of the leading names to strengthen our capabilities across financial crime management, AML and regulatory reporting. This recognition instils the fact that our efforts are indeed paying off. The endorsement by Everest Group also reinforces our strategic plans to expand the regulatory compliance offerings across the EU, UK, US, APAC and the Middle East. Given our competencies in regulatory compliance, ability to contextualize solutions, and commitment to customer success, we are confident of making bigger strides in the coming year."

Maveric's Regulatory Compliance services focuses on co-creating solutions aimed at online transaction compliance across the four layers of KYC, CDD, Payment & Identity and Authentication Management, regulatory reporting, and conventional AML validation. The ready and build-to-suit data engineering, data quality, lineage, and reporting pipeline solutions integrate with various banking regulatory reporting frameworks, such as FINREP and COREP.

Started in 2000, Maveric Systems is a niche, domain-led, BankTech solutions specialist partnering with global banks to solve business challenges through emerging technology. Headquartered in Chennai, India, the organization's 2600+ specialists utilize proven solutions and frameworks to address the most pressing CXO challenges across regulatory compliance, digital operations, connected core, and customer experience.

Across retail, corporate & wealth management domains, Maveric Systems accelerates digital transformation through its inherent banking domain expertise, a customer-intimacy-led delivery model, and differentiated talent with layered competency. With centers of excellence for Data, Digital, Temenos Core Banking, and Quality Engineering, their global presence spans 15 countries with regional delivery capabilities in Bengaluru, Chennai, Pune, Dubai, London, Poland, Riyadh, and Singapore.

