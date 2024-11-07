Mavuris, an artisanal saree brand opens flagship store in Hyderabad

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 7: The tale of Mavuris dates back to the 1930s, when their matriarch, the late Mavuri Veeramma, tirelessly sold handwoven sarees in the lanes of Rajahmundry on foot. Hailing from a family of skilled weavers, Veeramma's passion for the craft was innate, and she spent her life promoting the art of traditional weaving. Mavuri family recognised the potential of handwoven sarees early on and transitioned into entrepreneurs, driven by a vision to preserve, and showcase, the beauty of authentic Indian textiles.

Inspired by the matriarch's hard work, Harika Mavuri, Managing Director of Mavuris, ventured into opening its first store in Visakhapatnam in 2021. With love for the traditional Indian saree, the young and dynamic Harika comes from a family deep-rooted in the textile field over four generations.

Today, the brand has emerged as a name that strikes a chord with many saree connoisseurs. The brand is certified under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative, which enables it to showcase and sell many local weaves. Many of the weaves also hold the prestigious GI (Geographical Indication) tag, further authenticating their origin and quality.

Now, Mavuris have opened their flagship store in the bustling city of Hyderabad. As the brand custodian Harika shares "Hyderabad is the perfect destination for Mavuris to showcase its exquisite collection of handwoven sarees, and we look forward to building strong connections with the city. I believe the saree is not just a piece of fabric; it's a representation of the person who wears it."

Located in the posh neighbourhood of Jubilee Hills, in Hyderabad, the latest two-storeyed store offers a vast and exquisite collection of artisanal sarees. To cater those who admire sarees, and strive to make a statement, Mavuris is here with a wide range of over 5000+ sarees, including Kanchipuram, Banarasi, Mysore, Bengal Jamdani, Patan Patola, Ikats, Kalamkaris, Bhagalpur, Paithani, Khadi, and others. The store in Jubilee Hills guides customers through long lines of artisanal weaves, with reliable and knowledgeable staff at their service. The store is carefully curated with impressive collections, with each piece reflecting Mavuris' commitment to slow fashion and sustainable practices. One can check their online collection on www.mavuris.com

