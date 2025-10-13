Max Fashion Unveils a New Store Identity, Redefining the Future of Value Retail in India

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 13: Max Fashion, India's most loved fashion brand, has unveiled its new brand identity with the launch of its flagship store at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru, marking the beginning of a striking new chapter for the brand.

The new visual identity introduces a refreshed logo, modern visual language, and reimagined store design, signaling Max's evolution from being product-first to experience-led. Built for today's digital, social, and style-conscious consumer, the new identity reimagines how India experiences fashion in-store, online, and everywhere in between.

"Max Fashion has always been synonymous with great style. But today's customers want more relevance, ease, and inspiration. Our new identity is about celebrating individuality while delivering the same value promise that Max is known for," said Sumit Chandna, CEO, Max Fashion.

A New Look for a New Mindset.

The new identity is bold, simple, and confident a reflection of new India. This design language extends across store architecture, digital platforms, packaging, and communication, creating one cohesive and inspiring experience. Every detail of the new store format has been reimagined from navigation to lighting making the space feel open, intuitive, and welcoming.

The Phoenix Marketcity Launch: Where Style Meets Experience

The new 12,000 sq. ft. flagship store at Phoenix Marketcity, Bengaluru, brings Max's renewed philosophy to life with a bold visual identity and an elevated in-store experience. A striking fashion theatre at the storefront draws shoppers in, spotlighting curated trend edits and seasonal collections. Inside, cutting-edge fixtures, stylish staff uniforms, ambient lighting, and energising music create a lively, dynamic atmosphere where every visit feels immersive and expressive.

Every step of the customer journey has been thoughtfully designed from intuitive navigation and clutter-free layouts to a signature Max fragrance and immersive soundscape that elevate the ambience. The trial room experience is enhanced with comfort and lighting designed for confidence, while the digital POS at checkout ensures seamless, itemised billing with clear visibility of offers. Through the Endless Aisle feature, customers can easily explore more sizes and styles online, blending physical and digital ease for ultimate convenience.

By placing the customer and product at the heart of the experience, Max transforms the act of shopping into something joyful and shareable. Every corner is built for discovery, expression, and those perfect, Instagram-worthy moments.

In line with the rebrand, collections now feature modern cuts, easy fits, and fresh palettes, redefining what everyday fashion looks and feels like effortless, stylish, and future-ready.

For a Generation That Moves

Max's new identity comes at a time when Indian shoppers seek more than just fashion. They want brands to feel personal, comfortable, and expressive. The new Max identity bridges this gap, with a bolder, fresher voice.

"This is more than a visual identity change. It's how Max is listening, learning, and leading in the way it connects with customers emotionally, visually, and experientially," added Chandna.

Scaling the Future of Value Fashion

With 500+ stores across 140 cities, this is one of the most ambitious identity transformations in Indian fashion retail. Over the coming months, Max will extend the new design language across its nationwide network and digital platforms, setting the tone for the future of value fashion.

New identity. New experience. Same Max promise now with a bolder, more international vibe

