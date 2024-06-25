Max Life awarded 'Laureate' honour by GPTW

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], June 25: Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Max Life"/ "Company") has been awarded the 'Laureate' honour by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute. This distinction is exclusively for organizations featured for the 10th year in India's 'Best Companies to Work For' list. Receiving this prestigious recognition underscores Max Life's unwavering commitment to fostering a high-trust, high-performance culture that enhances both business outcomes and employee well-being.

Max Life has ranked 28th in the coveted '100 Best Companies to Work for in India' list and is placed amongst the Top 25 in 'India's Best Workplaces™ in BFSI', according to the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute's 2024 study. This year, the study evaluated over 1700 companies, with the top 100 receiving marquee recognition.

Shailesh Singh, Senior Director & Chief People Officer, Max Life, said: "We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the '100 Best Companies to Work for in India' by GPTW®. As a 'people-forward' organization, we take immense pride in receiving the 'Laureate' status from GPTW®, an exclusive honour given to organizations recognized for the 10th year in India's 'Best Companies to Work For' list. Despite a growing cohort of new employees, our high GPTW® ranking over the years' underscores that our employee initiatives are genuinely valued and appreciated. As we evolve and grow, we remain committed to trust, respect, and inclusivity. Together, we're building not just a great workplace but a thriving community for all."

The Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) recognition reiterates Max Life's enduring values-driven culture and 'people-first' practices in employee engagement and talent development. As the world evolves rapidly, Max Life understands the importance of aligning with the values of current and future professionals, empowering them to lead with purpose, advance their careers, and thrive in an equitable and inclusive work environment.

Compiled by the Great Place to Work® (GPTW®) Institute, the 2024 Best Workplaces in India list evaluates two key criteria: Trust Index Survey that measures the quality of employee experience and carries 75% weightage, and the Culture Audit that evaluates the strength of the leadership, as supported by meaningful values & philosophy, along with the quality of the practices & programs that shape employee experience, accounting for the remaining 25% weightage. This rigorous evaluation provides a comprehensive view of the organization from an employee perspective, offering valuable insights into its workplace culture.

About Max Life Insurance

Max Life is a joint venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Max Life offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. Max Life has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Max Life has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com

