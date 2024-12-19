Max Life Insurance Rebrands to Axis Max Life Insurance Championing the Spirit of Double Bharosa

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 19: Axis Max Life Insurance Ltd. formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. ("Axis Max Life"/ "Company"), has announced the inclusion of 'Axis' in its corporate name following the Corporate & Regulatory approvals. Additionally, the Company has been rebranded to Axis Max Life Insurance, marking a pivotal milestone in its brand evolution. The integration of two trusted names in the financial services sector will empower the Company to achieve its long-term growth aspirations through strategic expansion beyond metros and tier 1 cities.

The refreshed brand identity is reflected in a new logo through the inclusion of Axis's iconic 'A' and burgundy shade. The refreshed brand identity, including the new corporate name and logo, is the result of comprehensive marketing research with key stakeholders. The predominant Blue symbolizes trust, responsibility, loyalty, and calmness while the incorporation of Burgundy reflects a distinctive character, modern appeal and forward-thinking approach. Furthermore, the visual integration of "Axis" and "Max" in the refreshed brand identity conveys enhanced trust in the brand, encapsulating the spirit of Double Bharosa (enhanced trust).

Axis Max Life marks this significant milestone in its brand journey with the launch of an integrated marketing campaign 'Double Bharosa' featuring its brand ambassador, Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, and his spouse, Ritika Sajdeh. The campaign emphasizes the dual promise of trust and reliability, showcasing the combined strengths of Max Life and Axis in the life insurance and financial services industries, offering customers enhanced assurance and protection.

Campaign link - youtu.be/jTdjohkRzS0

Prashant Tripathy, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Axis Max Life Insurance said, "The refreshed identity represents more than a change in our brand name-it is a bold step forward in our commitment to redefine the life insurance landscape. Our renewed identity embodies our firm promise to deliver exceptional value to all our stakeholders. With Axis now an integral part of our identity, we are well-positioned to capitalize on new opportunities and accelerate our growth by expanding our distribution network, enhancing customer touchpoints, and delivering digitally empowered services. Together, we are confident in achieving our vision of ranking among the top three life insurers in India."

Since FY24, as part of its growth strategy, Axis Max Life has significantly enhanced its proprietary channels by opening over 90 new offices in Tier 2 cities and beyond. Additionally, Axis Max Life has actively expanded its distribution ecosystem, onboarding 41 new partners in FY24 and an additional 20 partners in H1 FY25. This expansion aligns with the brand refresh, enabling the company to deepen its penetration in these high-potential markets and collaborate with a diverse range of partners while sustaining long-term growth.

Rajiv Anand, Deputy Managing Director, Axis Bank and Chairman, Axis Max Life Insurance said, "The coming together of the Axis and Max brands marks a new chapter in our longstanding partnership built on shared vision. This change is not just symbolic but a reflection of our aspiration of addressing India's diverse financial security needs. This milestone sets the stage for deeper collaboration as we work towards securing brighter future for millions across the country."

Axis Max Life Insurance Limited, formerly known as Max Life Insurance Company Ltd., is a Joint Venture between Max Financial Services Limited ("MFSL") and Axis Bank Limited. Axis Max Life Insurance offers comprehensive protection and long-term savings life insurance solutions through its multi-channel distribution, including agency and third-party distribution partners. It has built its operations over two decades through a need-based sales process, a customer-centric approach to engagement and service delivery and trained human capital. As per the annual audited financials for FY2023-24, Axis Max Life Insurance has achieved a gross written premium of INR 29,529 Cr.

For more information, please visit the company website at www.maxlifeinsurance.com.

