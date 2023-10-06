Maximus Embarks on Significant Expansion Initiative in Africa to Drive Sales Growth

PRNewswire

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 6: Maximus International Limited (MIL) (BSE: MAXIMUS.BO) (BSE: 540401), through its step-down subsidiary Quantum Lubricants E.A. Ltd, is pleased to announce the appointment of an exclusive distributor for their premier range of lubricants and other allied products across Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda. This strategic partnership reflects Maximus Group's (MG) commitment to enhancing market reach and delivering high-quality products to customers in these regions.

The newly appointed distributor, J Shrinika Limited (JSL), Kenya, brings a wealth of industry expertise and a strong distribution network, making them an ideal partner to promote and distribute MG's advanced lubricants. This collaboration is poised to create new avenues for customers in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda to access cutting-edge solutions designed to optimize equipment performance and extend service life.

JSL will play a pivotal role in introducing MG's comprehensive product portfolio to a wider customer base, offering tailored solutions that cater to various applications and industries. Customers in Uganda, Tanzania, and Rwanda can now access a diverse range of lubricants backed by MG's commitment to quality and innovation.

Both MG and JSL are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead and are dedicated to delivering unparalleled value to customers through this collaboration. The partnership aims to combine MG's technical expertise with JSL's distribution prowess to elevate the standards of lubrication solutions in the region and to achieve significant volumes. With this appointment, MG's East African business estimates to cross revenue of INR 100 Cr in the next 2 years.

Note:

For further details on the company please refer the below mentioned link:

https://www.maximusinternational.in/document?file=1658315428_company-profile2022.pdf

About Maximus International Limited (MIL)

Maximus International Limited (MIL) is a subsidiary of Optimus Finance Limited (BSE Listed), a Vadodara-based non-banking finance company registered by the Reserve Bank of India. MIL was incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013.

MIL is engaged in importing, trading and exporting a wide range of products in various quantities and specifications to meet the variegated requirements of our clients for whom we act as a Resource/Intermediate Company. For more information, visit https://www.maximusinternational.in/

For Further details, please get in touch with:

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor