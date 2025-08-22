Maximus maintains strong profitability and stable capital structure in QE June’25

New Delhi [India], August 22: Update on Financial Performance

Quarter-on-Quarter Highlights:

Revenue Resilient: Revenue for QE Jun'25 held steady at ₹3,952 lakhs , in line with QE June'24 levels.

Revenue for QE Jun'25 held steady at , in line with QE June'24 levels. EBITDA Rising: EBITDA improved to ₹388 lakhs , up 15% QoQ QE' Mar 25 and 12% QoQ QE' Jun 24, highlighting operational efficiency.

EBITDA improved to , up QoQ and QoQ highlighting operational efficiency. PBT Momentum: PBT for QE Mar'25 stood at ₹248 lakhs, up 18% QoQ, underscoring robust profitability momentum.

PBT for QE Mar'25 stood at up QoQ, underscoring robust profitability momentum. PAT Growth: PAT stood at ₹233 lakhs , up 14% QoQ QE' Mar 25 and 9% QoQ QE' Jun 24 , reflecting healthy and improved profitability.

PAT stood at , up QoQ QE' and QoQ QE' , reflecting healthy and improved profitability. Stable Capital Structure : The company managed to maintain its Debt-to-Equity ratio intact in the quarter, as compared to the previous and corresponding quarter of FY'25, underscoring the company's prudent financial management.

: The company managed to maintain its Debt-to-Equity ratio intact in the quarter, as compared to the previous and corresponding quarter of FY'25, underscoring the company's prudent financial management. Robust Interest Coverage: An Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 4.20x demonstrates solid earnings capacity and comfortable debt servicing.

Figures in Lakhs

Financial Synopsis:

Particular Jun-25 Mar-25 Change J/M % Jun-24 Change J/J % Revenue 3,952 4,488 -12% 3,922 1% EBIDTA 388 337 15% 346 12% PBT 248 211 18% 244 2% PAT 233 203 14% 213 9% Debt-to-Equity Ratio 0.64x 0.65x -1% 0.67x -5% Interest Coverage Ratio 4.20x 4.01x -5% 5.66x -26%

Note:

