Maximus maintains strong profitability and stable capital structure in QE June’25

August 22, 2025
New Delhi [India], August 22: Update on Financial Performance
Quarter-on-Quarter Highlights:
- Revenue Resilient: Revenue for QE Jun'25 held steady at ₹3,952 lakhs, in line with QE June'24 levels.
- EBITDA Rising: EBITDA improved to ₹388 lakhs, up 15% QoQ QE' Mar 25 and 12% QoQ QE' Jun 24, highlighting operational efficiency.
- PBT Momentum: PBT for QE Mar'25 stood at ₹248lakhs, up 18% QoQ, underscoring robust profitability momentum.
- PAT Growth: PAT stood at ₹233 lakhs, up 14% QoQ QE' Mar 25 and 9% QoQ QE' Jun 24, reflecting healthy and improved profitability.
- Stable Capital Structure: The company managed to maintain its Debt-to-Equity ratio intact in the quarter, as compared to the previous and corresponding quarter of FY'25, underscoring the company's prudent financial management.
- Robust Interest Coverage: An Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 4.20x demonstrates solid earnings capacity and comfortable debt servicing.
Figures in Lakhs
Financial Synopsis:
|Particular
|Jun-25
|Mar-25
|Change J/M %
|Jun-24
|Change J/J %
|Revenue
|3,952
|4,488
|-12%
|3,922
|1%
|EBIDTA
|388
|337
|15%
|346
|12%
|PBT
|248
|211
|18%
|244
|2%
|PAT
|233
|203
|14%
|213
|9%
|Debt-to-Equity Ratio
|0.64x
|0.65x
|-1%
|0.67x
|-5%
|Interest Coverage Ratio
|4.20x
|4.01x
|-5%
|5.66x
|-26%
Note:
For further details on the company please refer the below mentioned link:
https://www.maximusinternational.in/document?file=1701762875_company-profile-of-mil-2023-05-12-2023.pdf
