Maximus maintains strong profitability and stable capital structure in QE June’25

Maximus maintains strong profitability and stable capital structure in QE June’25

New Delhi [India], August 22: Update on Financial Performance

Quarter-on-Quarter Highlights:

  • Revenue Resilient: Revenue for QE Jun'25 held steady at ₹3,952 lakhs, in line with QE June'24 levels.
  • EBITDA Rising: EBITDA improved to ₹388 lakhs, up 15% QoQ QE' Mar 25 and 12% QoQ QE' Jun 24, highlighting operational efficiency.
  • PBT Momentum: PBT for QE Mar'25 stood at ₹248lakhs, up 18% QoQ, underscoring robust profitability momentum.
  • PAT Growth: PAT stood at ₹233 lakhs, up 14% QoQ QE' Mar 25 and 9% QoQ QE' Jun 24, reflecting healthy and improved profitability.
  • Stable Capital Structure: The company managed to maintain its Debt-to-Equity ratio intact in the quarter, as compared to the previous and corresponding quarter of FY'25, underscoring the company's prudent financial management.
  • Robust Interest Coverage: An Interest Service Coverage Ratio of 4.20x demonstrates solid earnings capacity and comfortable debt servicing.

Figures in Lakhs

Financial Synopsis:

ParticularJun-25Mar-25Change J/M %Jun-24Change J/J %
Revenue3,9524,488-12%3,9221%
EBIDTA38833715%34612%
PBT24821118%2442%
PAT23320314%2139%
Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.64x0.65x-1%0.67x-5%
Interest Coverage Ratio4.20x4.01x-5%5.66x-26%

Note:

For further details on the company please refer the below mentioned link:

https://www.maximusinternational.in/document?file=1701762875_company-profile-of-mil-2023-05-12-2023.pdf

