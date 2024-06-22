May retail inflation remained high for agricultural and rural labourers

New Delhi [India], June 22 : The retail inflation for agricultural labourers (CPI-AL) and rural workers (CPI-RL) remained almost unchanged at 7 per cent and 7.02 per cent respectively in May 2024, according to data released by the Ministry of Labour & Employment. CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 7.03 per cent and 6.96 per cent a month ago.

Food and non-food items such as vegetables, pulses, wheat (atta), onion, milk, turmeric whole, ginger, fresh fish, jowar, pan leaf besides medicines, shirting cloth (C.M.), saree (C.M.), leather chappal, etc. drove the indices for the May.

Bihar experienced a decline for both CPI-AL and CPI-RL. The index of agricultural labourers remained stationary for Jammu and Kashmir. A diverse pattern was observed in the indices of constituent states.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL registered an increase of 6 points each in May 2024, reaching the levels of 1269 and 1281 respectively.

The point-on-point inflation rate based on CPI-AL was recorded at 7.00 per cent in May 2024 showing a deceleration from 7.03 per cent in April 2024, an official release said.

For CPI-RL, the inflation rate was recorded at 7.02 per cent in May 2024, a marginal increase from 6.96 per cent in April 2024. The corresponding figures for May 2023 were 5.99 per cent for CPI-AL and 5.84 per cent for CPI-RL.

In March the CPI-AL and CPI-RL increased by 1 point, reaching 1259 and 1270, respectively. In April 2024, the CPI-AL rose by 4 points to 1263, while the CPI-RL increased by 5 points to 1275.

The year-on-year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL in March 2024 were recorded at 7.15 per cent and 7.08 per cent, respectively. In April 2024, the year-on-year inflation rates for CPI-AL and CPI-RL were registered at 7.03 per cent and 6.96 per cent, respectively.

The CPI-AL and CPI-RL data is compiled every month by the Labour Bureau, a part of the Ministry of Labour & Employment. It collects retail prices from 600 villages spread over 20 States.

