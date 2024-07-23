Mayank Singhvi, CEO, Cosmos Financial Group’s quote on Union Budget 2024-2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 23 : Post the General elections which resulted in a fractured mandate after a decade the union budget 2024-25 is keenly awaited. Boosting economic and job growth in India is a primary concern requires a comprehensive approach that spans various sectors and addresses both supply and demand factors.

Here are some key strategies for the same :



1. Skill Development and Education:

– Vocational Training: Expand vocational training programs to equip workers with skills that match industry needs.

– Educational Reforms: Align educational curricula with market demands, emphasizing STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and soft skills.



2. Promoting Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs):

– Access to Finance: Provide easier access to credit and financial services for SMEs.

– Support Services: Offer business development services, mentoring, and support for startups and small businesses.



3. Infrastructure Development:

– Construction Projects: Invest in large-scale infrastructure projects, which create numerous jobs in construction and related industries.

– Rural Infrastructures: Develop rural infrastructure to create jobs and reduce migration to urban areas.



4.Industrial Growth:

– Manufacturing Sector: Promote Make in India and other initiatives to boost manufacturing, which has high employment potential.

– Special Economic Zones (SEZs): Develop SEZs and industrial corridors to attract investments and create job opportunities.



5. Agricultural Reforms:

– Agri-Business: Encourage value addition in agriculture through food processing and agro-based industries.

– Modern Farming Techniques: Promote modern farming techniques to increase productivity and create employment in rural areas.



6. Digital Economy:

– IT and ITES: Strengthen the Information Technology (IT) and Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES) sectors.

– Digital Skills Training: Provide digital literacy and advanced digital skills training to workers.



7. Tourism and Hospitality:

– Tourism Infrastructure: Develop tourist destinations and improve infrastructure to attract more visitors and create jobs.

– Promotion Campaigns: Run campaigns to promote India as a tourist destination.



8. Labour Market Reforms:

– Flexible Labor Laws: Reform labor laws to make it easier for businesses to hire and retain employees.

– Worker Protection: Ensure adequate worker protection and benefits to create a secure working environment.



9. Encouraging Innovation and Startups:

– Startup Ecosystem: Foster a startup ecosystem with incubation centers, funding support, and innovation hubs.

– Research and Development: Invest in R&D to create new industries and job opportunities.



10. Government Policies and Incentives:

– Incentives for Job Creation: Provide tax breaks and incentives for companies that create a certain number of jobs.

– Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs): Encourage PPPs in various sectors to boost job creation.



By addressing these areas, India can create a conducive environment for job growth and economic development.

About the author :

Mayank Singhvi is the CEO of Cosmos Financial Group, spanning financial services, real estate, hospitality, and aviation, and Managing Partner at IMK Capital Partners

