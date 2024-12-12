MB Patil invites global businesses to Invest Karnataka 2025 during France roadshow

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 12 : MB Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, led a roadshow in France, showcasing Karnataka as a premier destination for global investment.

The visit included strategic meetings with global leaders such as Safran, Eura Technologies, Decathlon, Comite Colbert, Thales, ATR, Alstom and Airbus highlighting Karnataka's robust industrial ecosystem, innovation capabilities, and commitment to fostering international partnerships.

The Minister also extended invitations to the Invest Karnataka 2025 Global Investors' Meet.

The delegation was hosted by Safran, a global leader in aerospace and defense, at their headquarters in Paris.

Safran shared insights into their investment plans in India, particularly Karnataka. Minister MB Patil emphasized Karnataka's position as a hub for aerospace and defense, contributing over 65 per cent of India's A&D manufacturing.

He assured Safran of the government's complete support to facilitate their investment plans and invited the company to participate in Invest Karnataka 2025.

In Lille, the delegation engaged with Eura Technologies, one of Europe's leading technology incubators and accelerators, home to over 300 startups and enterprises.

Discussions centered on collaboration opportunities for startups in Bengaluru and Northern France.

The Minister highlighted Karnataka's prowess in manufacturing and innovation, urging Eura Technologies and its startups to attend Invest Karnataka 2025.

The meeting also involved representatives from Nord Invest, India Direct, and French Tech India, who explored avenues for bilateral cooperation.

MB Patil encouraged Eura Technologies to connect the Karnataka Government with French startups seeking to expand into India, showcasing Karnataka as their gateway to the Indian market.

The delegation also met with Decathlon, led by Hamza Satlur, who presented an overview of the company's core values and its extensive presence in India.

The discussions highlighted Decathlon's cricket product development lab in Bengaluru and their plans for increased sourcing in India. Minister MB Patil expressed his support for Decathlon's efforts and offered assistance to their suppliers with potential investment plans, reinforcing Karnataka's position as a key partner for global enterprises.

The delegation engaged with Thales, ATR, and Comite Colbert, highlighting Karnataka's dominance in aerospace and defense (A&D). At a meeting with Thales, the company underscored Karnataka's importance in its manufacturing and engineering plans. Minister Patil reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting Thales' investments and invited them to participate in Invest Karnataka 2025.

At a meeting with ATR, representatives highlighted the growing demand for regional connectivity in India, projecting an increase in the number of ATR aircraft operating in India from 70 to over 200 in the coming years. Karnataka's potential as a key location for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) activities was a focal point of discussions.

MB Patil also met with Alstom, a global leader in transportation systems. The company shared an overview of its operations, including its engineering design center in Bengaluru, which employs over 7,000 people. Minister MB Patil urged Alstom to consider Karnataka for its next manufacturing facility, offering full government support, and invited the company to the Global Investors Meet.

At a meeting with Airbus, executives Michel Narchi and Mexind Suko Utomo emphasized the pivotal role Karnataka plays in their operations, with a majority of Airbus' Indian suppliers based in the state. The company detailed its plans to increase local sourcing from USD 1.2 billion to USD 2 billion, reaffirming Karnataka as critical to their global strategy. Minister Patil assured Airbus of full government assistance for their investment plans and extended an invitation to attend Invest Karnataka 2025.

The roadshow in France demonstrated Karnataka's commitment to attracting global investments and fostering international collaborations. Minister MB Patil's engagements with Safran, Eura Technologies, Decathlon, and other stakeholders highlighted Karnataka's competitive advantages and its readiness to host global investors at Invest Karnataka 2025.

