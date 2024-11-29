MBM X IBAEUTY: Revolutionizing Makeup with Skincare-Infused Artistry

New Delhi [India], November 29:In a world where beauty trends evolve faster than ever, the makeup industry has undergone a considerable shift. Once focused solely on enhancing appearance, today's makeup is much more than just a product; it's a blend of skincare, artistry, and science. Here IBAEUTY, India's first Gender-Neutral Beauty Brand, chats with renowned makeup artist and educator Manveen Kaur of MBM Makeup Studio to shed light on how makeup has transformed into a wellness-forward movement.

“Makeup is no longer just about covering imperfections,” says Manveen Kaur, founder of MBM Makeup Studio and a globally recognized makeup educator. “It's about nurturing the skin while expressing creativity. This is the future of beauty.”

The Evolution of Makeup: A Journey Through Time

Manveen quotes, “For decades, makeup has been understood as something that plays a crucial role in self-expression. From the glamour of the 1920s flapper era to the minimalist trends of the 2000s, cosmetics have mirrored society's changing perceptions of beauty. However, recent years have brought a revolutionary shift—makeup is now infused with skincare benefits, bridging the gap between self-care and aesthetics.”

A Shift in Priorities- from the perspective of a MUA

“Consumers today demand more than just coverage or color,” explains Manveen. “They're looking for products that heal, hydrate, and protect their skin. The rise of multifunctional makeup reflects this demand, blending the artistry of makeup with the science of skincare.”

This shift has been driven by a growing awareness of skin health, thanks in part to the rise of social media and a more educated consumer base. Brands like IBAEUTY have embraced this trend, introducing innovative formulas that cater to a holistic beauty routine.

Skincare-Infused Makeup: The ERA of conscious choices

Gone are the days when makeup would clog pores or damage skin. Today's products are enriched with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and SPF to enhance skin health while delivering impeccable finishes.

“Modern makeup products are like an extension of your skincare routine,” Manveen explains. “For example, a foundation isn't just about coverage anymore—it's about hydration, sun protection, and even anti-aging benefits.”

MANVEEN sheds light on when she had an encounter with IBAEUTY's products, at her 1st ever Keratin Mela. The brand had sent out their latest launch to try before the release and she eventually ended up gifting it to her students/participants at the mela because she fell in love with the formula. Ibaeuty has been at the forefront of this revolution, curating a product line that champions clean beauty and skincare-first formulations, the brand is also based on the concept of 50% Skincare 50% Makeup. From hydrating tints to lightweight, skin-enhancing formulas, the brand reflects the needs of today's consumers.

Insights from MBM Makeup Studio: A Professional's Perspective

With over a decade of experience and accolades as a makeup educator, Manveen Kaur brings unparalleled expertise to the conversation. Through her platforms like MBM Makeup Studio and MBM School Of Makeup and Hair, she's seen firsthand how the industry's priorities have evolved.

“Today, we talk about skin preparation more than ever before. It's no longer just about the application of makeup but about ensuring the skin underneath is healthy and glowing,” she shares. As an artist and educator, I work across various skin types, some of them are flawless, some are irritated and some need correction. For me to work across various skin types, it's incredibly important for me to understand their skin well and work out the product accordingly, hence when I tried IBAEUTY's bestseller Serum Tints I was immediately in awe of how well they even worked with sensitive skin types. Also, my brides, my students, and my consumers are testimonials of the fact, of how much I love GULABO. I was the first one to try, test, and give it a green signal to be launched.

Manveen also emphasizes education as a cornerstone of this shift. “At MBM Makeup Studio, I train professionals to approach makeup with a skincare-first mindset. It's about understanding your canvas before creating art on it.”

The Role of Skintellectuals in Modern Beauty

Another factor driving the skincare-infused makeup trend is skin-science-based innovations. From AI-driven product recommendations to high-performance formulations, technology has enabled brands to push boundaries like never before.

“Today's consumer is incredibly savvy, informed, and conscious towards their skin. They're looking for personalized solutions,” says Manya (Founder) from IBAEUTY. “We use advanced, premium quality and ethically sourced ingredients and upgraded tools to formulate our products that make the skincare unites with makeup responsibly and effortlessly make you look your best self without compromising your skin.”

What's Next for Makeup?

Looking ahead, Manveen predicts that the fusion of makeup and skincare will continue to evolve. “We're entering an era of hyper-personalization,” Manveen predicts. “From custom-blended foundations to skincare-powered blushers and primers, the future is about catering to individual needs with precision.”

At the same time, sustainability and transparency are becoming non-negotiable. “Consumers want products that are as good for the planet as they are for their skin,” notes IBAEUTY. “This is why we're committed to clean, eco-friendly formulations that don't compromise on performance.”

IBAEUTY and MBM: A Shared Vision

IBAEUTY's collaboration with MBM Makeup Studio embodies their shared commitment to redefining beauty responsibly. Together, they aim to empower consumers with products and education that celebrate individuality while prioritizing skin health.

“Makeup is a tool for empowerment,” says Manveen. “When you feel good in your skin, it shows in everything you do, also as an educator I'll never foresake the trust of my students in me,I'll always recommend products that I personally like and use consistently on myself too thus suggesting this brand with all my approval. And, I proudly claim I am the 1st MUA to have a global release talking about how India is pioneering within Indian beauty realm and a brand like IBAEUTY.

To learn more about IBAEUTY's innovative product line or explore MBM Makeup Studio's educational offerings, visit www.ibaeuty.com and www.mbmmakeupstudio.com

About IBAEUTY

IBAEUTY is India's first gender-neutral beauty brand dedicated to creating high-performance, skincare-infused makeup products. With a focus on clean beauty and innovation, IBAEUTY is redefining beauty standards for modern consumers.

About MBM Makeup Studio

Founded by Manveen Kaur, MBM Makeup Studio is a premier destination for professional makeup artistry and education. With a mission to inspire confidence and creativity, the studio offers comprehensive training programs and services that reflect a skincare-first approach.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor