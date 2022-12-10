McTURING: India's leading Smart Consumer Electronics brand-making footprints globally

McTURING, the first ever Indian brand to manufacture robot vacuum cleaners to meet Indian household needs has introduced a 2-in-1 vacuum & mop designed for Indian homes. The company has created its line of robotic home appliances. Robotic vacuum cleaners are standout items. Robotic vacuum features: Auto Charging, Resume Cleaning, Anti Falling, Anti Tangling, Anti Collision, AI-Powered Object Detection Smart Technology, Voice control, can be controlled with a mobile application, 3D Mapping System, Wet + Dry Cleaning.

Robotic vacuum cleaners are increasingly being used in a variety of industries, including the healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing sectors, as a result of industrial robots and technical breakthroughs. The market is anticipated to expand significantly by 2027. Thus, the number of businesses creating robotic vacuum cleaners has increased due to the boom in demand. Leading D2C Brand, producer, and supplier of smart home systems and solutions, McTURING offers power and convenience of connected services, home automation software, and home controllers combined with speed, dependability, and security. McTURING is India's first OEM for robotic vacuum cleaners.

Technology has become a part of everyday life for the majority of the globe in the form of the internet, smartphones, smart home appliances, products and systems, and other smart devices. Technologies have advanced more rapidly than any innovation in our history. Homes are now safer, cleaner, and more comfortable attributable to domestic technologies. However, as new technologies have been created to carry out customary household activities, they have altered the way we live. The development of technologies has made it possible to increase comfort and luxury, improve security, and become more environmentally friendly. It has been claimed that the time spent on household chores has allegedly decreased as a result of domestic technology.

Aditya More, CEO of is tech-savvy, he is enthralled by robotics, electronics, and advancing technology. Aditya established McTURING in 2019 with just two employees, carrying an ambition to provide a smart, secure, and luxurious life, all at once, and bring a range of necessary appliances which are used in daily routine with a smart touch. Today it is a team of 50+ employees determined towards working together to serve customers with the best pre-sales and finest after-sales service like no other brand. McTURING has come up to be a successful D2C brand and has accomplished two awards to date; Spotlight Brand July 2021 award from Silicon India & Global Excellence Award- Most trusted D2C Brand of South India.

"For any business, to make their place in the existing market takes a lot of hard work, dedication, and exceptional service which is dedicated to working for the betterment of their customers. And that is what makes McTURING different from other brands. We believe in delivering authentic products and services and believe that pre-sales and after-sales service are essential factors for any brand to thrive for a better and bright future. We are constantly focused on improving our after-sales service and are in direct contact with our customers because McTURING is a homely brand and the customers' trust is what keeps us going." Says Aditya.

