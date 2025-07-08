MCX to launch electricity futures contract starting July 10

Mumbai, July 8 Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), India’s top platform for trading commodity derivatives, on Tuesday announced that it will launch an electricity futures contract from July 10.

This new offering aims to meet the growing demand for tools that help manage the risks of fluctuating electricity prices.

Praveena Rai, Managing Director and CEO of MCX, said that the new contract would play an important role in making India’s energy markets deeper and more structured.

She also added that the launch would support the country’s goal of achieving a sustainable and market-driven approach to electricity pricing.

The contract has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in June.

As per the rules, the contract will have a daily price limit of 6 per cent, which could go up to 9 per cent on any given day.

Additionally, the initial margin requirement for traders will be at least 10 per cent or volatility-based margins, whichever is higher.

There will also be limits on client positions, capped at 3 lakh MWh or 5 per cent of the market’s open interest, whichever is greater.

The electricity futures contract will be available in four contracts for the current month and three contracts for the following months.

The first day of trading will be the first business day of the launch month, while the last day will be the day before the contract ends.

Currently, the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) controls more than 90 per cent of the electricity futures market. MCX intends to work with spot prices to offer a competitive alternative.

The exchange believes that this move is timely, as the electricity sector in India is growing rapidly and there is a need for better price stability, especially due to changing demand, fuel costs, and market conditions.

Industry experts believe that the new futures contract will help both electricity producers and investors better manage volatility and plan for future production.

The initiative is also seen as a step towards India's transition to a more sustainable energy future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor