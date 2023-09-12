MDN Edify Education Gives An Impetus To The Indian Education Sector By Giving Franchise Opportunities To Set Up International Schools

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 12: The need for quality education in a growing country like India is significantly high. Educated leaders drive countries in a sustainable manner, thanks to the rationality and critical thinking abilities instilled by holistic education. Along with the leaders, it is important for every mind in a country to be well-educated, especially when it comes to its younger population. Being a country full of young and motivated minds, India can flourish as a global superpower with fruitful educational opportunities.

With the intention of imparting quality education to every household across the country, MDN Edify Education Pvt Ltd is giving out franchises to organizations sharing common goals. A venture of Hyderabad’s DRS group and a dream of its founder and CMD Dayanand Agarwal, MDN Edify Education is establishing a chain of schools imparting quality education across India that matches international standards. The educational institution encourages individuals and groups sharing its motto of “leading young India” to partner with it and help the team secure its CMD’s dream.

By offering its school franchise to suitable partners, MDN Edify Education helps it get rid of the time and effort taken by an educational institute to solidify its image in the industry. It allows the partners to bank on the reputation and credibility earned by Edify and the DRS Group over decades. Partners seeking franchises can set up dedicated schools for imparting Pre-Primary, Primary, Secondary, and Higher-Secondary education. By getting on board, the partners can become a part of the institution running 100pre-schools and 35 K-12 schools across the country, allowing them to get on the bandwagon of an already established brand.

Another reason why MDN Edify Education has been encouraging franchise partnerships is because it allows partners to make investments of varying degrees. For individuals and organizations unwilling to spend a fortune, the educational institution offers low-investment, mid-budget, and high-value models without compromising the quality of services offered. Equipped with libraries, wonder rooms, music rooms, English labs, Science labs, Math labs, and a plethora of amenities, Edify guarantees every franchise retains the core essence and quality standards offered by the DRS Group. The institution also offers extensive training and ongoing operational support to all its partners, helping them create their niche in a highly competitive industry.

Dayanand Agarwal believes that education is a tool that is potent enough to change societies. With the expansion of MDN Edify Education, he intends to mould traditional values into a contemporary context. He says, “It is education through which a child learns about the society it lives in, along with its history and existing laws. Education acts like a whetstone polishing bright young minds and helping them turn into responsible citizens. With MDN Edify Education, we wish to make quality education accessible to thousands of children who will soon become the face of our country!”

To learn more about MDN Edify Education and its offerings, visit its official website here: https://edifyschools.com/

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor