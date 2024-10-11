Medanta Doctors Recognised in Stanford University's Global Rankings of Top 2 per cent Scientists

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 11: Four distinguished doctors from Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, have been recognised in the prestigious Stanford University rankings of the top 2 per cent of scientists in the world.

The rankings, compiled by Stanford University in collaboration with leading scientific publisher Elsevier BV, evaluate researchers based on standardised citation metrics, identifying the most impactful contributors across various scientific fields. The doctors who have been included in the 2024 Stanford-Elsevier ranking are:

* Dr Yatin Mehta, Chairman, Institute of Critical Care and Anaesthesiology

* Dr Arvinder Soin, Chairman and Chief Surgeon, Institute of Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Sciences

* Dr Manish Bansal, Senior Director, Clinical and Preventive Cardiology, Institute of Cardiac Care

* Dr Prashant Vilas Bhangui, Director, Institute of Liver Transplantation and Hepatobiliary Sciences

Research has always been a focal point at Medanta, positioning it at the forefront of medical innovations and enabling its doctors to offer the most advanced treatments. This recognition highlights Medanta's ongoing commitment to medical innovation and underscores its leadership in medical scientific inquiry.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, said, "We are proud of all the doctors for their recognition on this esteemed list. Their dedication to advancing medical science and delivering high-quality patient care embodies Medanta's mission. Their achievement reinforces our status as not just a top-tier hospital but also a centre where cutting-edge medicine is practiced. Our focus remains on integrating cutting-edge technology and pioneering therapies to improve patient outcomes and healthcare experiences."

Jointly expressing their gratitude, Dr Yatin Mehta, Dr Arvinder S. Soin, Dr Manish Bansal and Dr Prashant Bhangui said, "We are honoured to be recognised in Stanford University's prestigious ranking of global scientists. This acknowledgment reflects not just our individual efforts, but also the collective commitment of Medanta to foster a culture of research, innovation, and excellence in healthcare. As doctors, our primary focus remains delivering the best possible care to patients. It is immensely gratifying to see our work in advancing medical science recognised on a global stage. We share this achievement with the entire Medanta community, who continually inspire and support us in pushing the boundaries of medical knowledge."

Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram, the flagship hospital of Global Health Limited, has been recognised as India's best private hospital in the prestigious 'World's Best Hospitals 2024' ranking by Newsweek. This latest accolade further solidifies the institution's standing in the global healthcare landscape.

