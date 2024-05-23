Medec Medicare Limited Bags Prestigious India's Best Managed & Promising Start up Enterprise 2024

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 23: Medec Medicare Limited, India's fastest growing global pharmaceutical company specializing in intermediates & advanced intermediates of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) received a significant milestone by receiving the prestigious & coveted "India's Best Managed & Promising Start up Enterprise 2024" at the 13th Annual India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Power Brand Awards 2024 that witnessed some of the biggest names in the corporate world on Saturday, 18th May 2024, at Hotel Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai, India.

Medec Medicare Limited was declared winner in a nation-wide voting & the eminent panel of jury members for its robust financial growth, quality parameters. Medec Medicare has demonstrated outstanding achievements in the research, development, and production of high-quality and innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients of advanced intermediates of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients. Medec Medicare Limited was evaluated based on the novelty and efficacy of their APIs, their contribution to improved patient outcomes, cost-effectiveness, and adherence to safety and quality standards. The award trophy & certificate of excellence was presented by Dr Sudhakar Shinde, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Western Suburbs) Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Speaking on this, Dr Deepak Shenoy, Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Medec Medicare Limited said, "This recognition and subsequent felicitation of our organisation is going to fuel us to work even harder and to keep delivering the best there is in the highly competitive pharmaceutical industry. We thank the jury for its recognition; we will continue to work harder to serve our nation and take its name across the world. Going forward Medec will capture the API space and continue its leadership position as India's largest & most trusted Pharma CRAMS Company. Medec Medicare Limited is on an expansion mode & will have significant presence in the Middle East & African countries."

Headquartered at the commercial capital of india in Mumbai, Medec Medicare Limited is one of India's fastest growing research driven Pharmaceutical company specializing in intermediates & advanced intermediates of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).

Medec Medicare Limited focuses on critical illnesses, viz., intermediates for cardiovascular, anti-malarial, anti-cancer, anti- hypertensives, etc. The Company has 14 registered process patents for improved and non-infringing process for producing anti-cancer, pain killers, infective APIs.The Company caters to both the domestic as well as international market. In FY 2023, it derived 44 per cent of revenue from domestic and 56 per cent from international market.

Key exports market includes Middle East and Far East.

Medec Medicare Limited provides fully integrated third party Contract Manufacturing and Development solutions to our Customers. We offer Third Party Contract Manufacturing under Loan License Arrangement. We undertake Contract Manufacturing of Intermediates for several intermediates and advanced intermediates of APIs's falling under a wide range of Therapeutic categories, Fine Chemicals & Specialty Chemicals and we have an extensive range of different Pharmaceutical Intermediates. Medec is a preferred partner of choice across the globe for Innovator and Generic Pharmaceutical Companies. Medec intermediates and advanced intermediates of APIs business has prominent presence in markets such as Japan, APAC (Asia Pacific), Middle East, Africa, Europe, Latin America, North & Central Americas Regions.

Medec Medicare Limited remains committed to research and development, constantly identifying and investing in future products and technologies for sustainable growth. Through cutting-edge innovations, Medec strives for better economic and environmental outcomes, while simultaneously building a robust logistics network to deliver quality products to customers across the globe. By leveraging its strong technical expertise, customer centric approach, and commitment to green chemistry, Medec is poised for continued success in the pharmaceutical industry.

As the global leader in enabling pharma, biotech, and consumer health partners to optimize product development, launch, and full life-cycle supply for patients around the world, we conduct all our business responsibly and with integrity. Our customers, investors and suppliers count on it, and our company's continued success depends on it. Our vision is to deliver an exceptional experience to our customers and employees, setting a new standard of collaboration for the pharmaceutical industry, with scientific partnership at its core.

