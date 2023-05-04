Medgami, a new age networking and knowledge platform for specialist doctors, Launched in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (/BusinessWire India): EPC Tech Private Limited today announced the formal launch of Medgami, a first-of-its-kind, one-stop networking and knowledge platform that facilitates engagement between doctors in India and helps them build their peer network. Medgami uses algorithms to provide healthcare specialists with personalised content in the form of CME videos, case simulations, live surgery recordings, info-graphics, interactive quizzes, latest news & summaries from premier medical journals. The platform also provides disease awareness and patient educational content that doctors can share with their patients with a single click.

Commenting on the announcement, Bhavik Kumar, Chief Digital Officer and Head of EPC Tech (P) Ltd. said, "We are happy to announce the formal launch of Medgami, a collaborative, knowledge-based platform for doctors. This is a one-of-a-kind platform built by combining disruptive digital technologies in the medical and healthcare domain. We are partnering with the world's best healthcare associations and communities to provide the latest scientific information to doctors."

Medgami allows doctors to discuss patient cases and facilitates learning from the experiences of other specialists. The platform suggests events related to specialists' fields based on their location and area of interest. It also provides user-generated content in the form of posts, videos, images, polls, documents, etc.

Licensed doctors can access Medgami on the Web, iOS App Store & Android Play Store. In the last seven months, 20,000+ Consultant Physicians, Cardiologists and Diabetologists have already been onboarded to the platform. Medgami has plans to onboard doctors in other specialties such as Dermatology, Ophthalmology, etc. and is targeting to enrol over 100,000 doctors this year.

