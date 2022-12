Medi Assist launches chatbot on WhatsApp to deliver better health insurance experience to 4.4 crore beneficiaries

The WhatsApp ChatBot will enable Medi Assist to service Policyholders 24 x 7

The move comes in line with Medi Assist easing access to insurance and leveraging technology

Policyholders will now be able to download E-Cards, locate Network hospitals, download claim forms and more via WhatsApp

September 05, 2022; Bangalore/Mumbai: Medi Assist Insurance TPA Pvt. Ltd (Medi Assist), in a move to deliver superior customer experience, has launched a chatbot on WhatsApp. The ChatBot launch is one of Medi Assist’s ways to serve members with a deep regard for their needs, powered with technology. The launch of chatbot on WhatsApp will empower Medi Assist members to get information on their insurance and claims instantly and any time of the day. They will now be able to download E-Cards, locate Network hospitals, download claim forms and find the nearest Medi Assist office for assistance through WhatsApp. The WhatsApp chatbot is slated to get more features added in the coming weeks.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Nikhil Chopra, Chief Business Officer at Medi Assist says, “At Medi Assist, customer experience is central to all our strategic initiatives. We believe our members should be able to receive information and assistance instantly, whenever and wherever they want. We find WhatsApp to be the perfect enabler of our customer service philosophy. It also happens to be a platform already preferred by many and comes with robust security features and rich messaging capabilities. We are confident our members will appreciate our latest initiative and many more that are to come.”

With Medi Assist support available on WhatsApp, members can access their health insurance on the go, without waiting for human intervention. Medi Assist members can chat with the WhatsApp chatbot by simply dropping a Hi on the chat.

Currently, the ChatBot offers the following services to Medi Assist members-

Download insurance eCard directly via chat

Download reimbursement & cashless claim forms

Quickly look for the network hospitals closest to them

Locate all Medi Assist offices across the country

Adding on to the development, Himanshu Rastogi, Chief Technology Officer at Medi Assist says, “Consumer experience at its core is treating your patrons right, but the right technology can move it up a notch. Medi Assist believes in amplifying customer experience and this belief matches well with the platform customers are already familiar with–WhatsApp.”

Medi Assist is India’s largest Benefits Administrator that has driven innovation in the insurance ecosystem. The introduction of WhatsApp to serve members is an initiative along the same lines. In the coming future, the WhatsApp Chatbot will be equipped to handle more complex queries and processes of health insurance usage.

For more details, visit www.mediassist.in

