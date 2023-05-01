Media Advisory: Livestream of Petersburg Climate Dialogue Speeches and Press Conference 2 / 3 May

May 1, 2023

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 1 (/PRNewswire): 2 / 3 May 2023, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue will take place at ...

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 1 (/PRNewswire): 2 / 3 May 2023, the Petersberg Climate Dialogue will take place at the Federal Foreign Office, at the invitation of German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber.

Media unable to attend in person are invited to watch and/or listen to the speeches and the press conference LIVESTREAMEDvia link - see details below:

Tuesday, 2 May, 10.30 - 12.00 (CET)

Speeches from the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukray and COP28 President-Designate Dr Sultan Al Jaber will be live streamed.

A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt), English and Arabic (@GermanyDiplo)

Wednesday, 3 May, 13.45 - 14.15 (CET)

Joint press conference by German Federal Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, and COP28 President-Designate, Dr Sultan Al Jaber will be live streamed.

Languages: German-English (simultaneous interpretation)

A live video feed will be provided via the Twitter channels of the Federal Foreign Office in German (@AuswaertigesAmt) and English (@GermanyDiplo)

-ENDS-

For all media enquiries and requests for interviews, please contact comms@climateenvoy.gov.ae

Notes to Editors

COP28 UAE:

- COP28 UAE will take place at Expo City Dubai from November 30-December 12, 2023. The Conference is expected to convene over 70,000 participants, including heads of state, government officials, international industry leaders, private sector representatives, academics, experts, youth, and non-state actors.

- As mandated by the Paris Climate Agreement, COP28 UAE will deliver the first ever Global Stocktake - a comprehensive evaluation of progress against climate goals.

- The UAE will lead a process for all parties to agree upon a clear roadmap to accelerate progress through a pragmatic global energy transition and a "leave no one behind" approach to inclusive climate action.

Contacts: Nisar Hussain, +971 55 679 9325, nhussain@climateenvoy.gov.ae

