Media Today Group Set to Host 13th India Agritech Expo 2022 Edition in Bangalore

August 25: Recognizing new opportunities and emerging technologies to implement into the agricultural business in gaining a competitive advantage with an aim to make India, a Food Basket, the 13th India Foodex 2022 is going to be organized from 26-27-28, August 2022 at BIEC, Bangalore, India. This annual trade event, organized by Media Today Group, will also witness concurrent shows addressing the needs of the different related sectors, 12th GrainTech India 2022 and 11th DairyTech India 2022.

The 12th edition of India’s largest food and agribusiness exposition series, India Foodex, offered the visitors an impressive show of food products, food retailing, processing, packaging, storage, and warehousing technologies and provide a networking forum to the exhibitors with an overwhelming response.

Talking about the event, Mr. S. Jafar Naqvi, Chief Coordinator said, “As we are firmly on the road back to ‘normality’, it’s predictable that some limits and adaptations will remain; and we as food businesses facilitators need to be prepared for that. The real question is how we work with the present situation as all food businesses are required further automation from farm to table.”

“The simple answer is through exploring the widely recognized India Foodex 2022, one of India’s largest foods and agribusiness exposition series for 13 years, where more than 300 exhibitors display their products at the show and get a footfall of over 20000 trade visitors from across India and neighboring countries,” he added further.

The GrainTech India 2022 and 11th DairyTech India are being held concurrently with the 13th India Foodex 2022. GrainTech India 2022 is aimed to increase food exports to overseas markets and provide a platform for participants to showcase their products and technologies related to the production, storage, distribution, transportation, and processing of food grains and other food items.

In addition, 11th DairyTech India will promote all-around development efforts for the Indian dairy industry. Dairy companies, investors, packaging and processing machinery manufacturers, cold-chain developers, feed suppliers, livestock healthcare companies have been invited to join the event accordingly. The event will have co-located shows – 13th AgriTech India 2022, 13th India Foodex 2022, and 10th International Poultry & Livestock Expo 2022.

Over the years, this series has gained massive popularity among the leading international players in the sector and provide the opportunity for emerging players to make their mark in the industry. While providing a perfect platform for Indian growers, Agri entrepreneurs, startups, importers, exporters, and all other stakeholders of Agriculture for expanding and diversifying their business activities. It will be an ideal platform for business enterprises to display and launch their latest product range, mechanization & technological innovations for farmers.

