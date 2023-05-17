MediaTek in India is Now Great Place To Work Certified

New Delhi [India], May 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): MediaTek, the leading global fabless semiconductor company that powers nearly two billion devices each year and provides innovative semiconductor solutions for mobile, home, and automotive markets, has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India. Great Place To Work is a global authority on workspace culture that conducts pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. Through this coveted Certification, the Institute has acknowledged MediaTek's commitment towards creating a positive and supportive workplace culture. It has also put a spotlight on the amount of value MediaTek in India places on its employees and the creation of an inclusive and diverse work environment.

In India, Great Place To Work partners with more than 1800 organizations annually across 20+ industries to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs and CXOs from India Inc. are part of the great place community that is committed to the vision of making India a great place to work for all.

"The Great Place To Work Certification is a testament to our commitment to fostering a positive and supportive workplace culture. We believe that our employees are our greatest asset, and we are dedicated to providing them with a work environment that promotes creativity, collaboration, and personal growth," said Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India. "At MediaTek, we are focused on creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected, and empowered to reach their full potential. We are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion, and strive to create a culture where all voices are heard and all ideas are welcomed. We will continue to invest in our employees, providing them with the resources and support they need to thrive both professionally and personally, thus fostering a culture of innovation, where our employees can push the boundaries of what is possible and make a meaningful impact in the world."

According to Rituparna Mandal, General Manager, MediaTek Bangalore, "Receiving the Great Place To Work Certification is a significant achievement for us at MediaTek. Our employees are the backbone of our success, and we take pride in creating an inclusive work environment that nurtures their potential. This Certification recognizes our continuous efforts towards creating an equitable workplace for our employees."

The Institute's research shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all their employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level. Their leaders believe in the vision of creating and sustaining a great place to work for all and role models being for all leaders.

