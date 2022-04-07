Medical degree from Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine - shaping the future of healthcare sector

Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine (AUACOM) invites applications to admit their fresh batch of future doctors in August 2022. A medical institution nestled in an island that's home to the legendary cricketer Sir Vivian Richards, who is also the institution's brand ambassador, boasts of vibrant global culture, extraordinary campus, eminent faculty, dynamic facilities, and myriad co-curricular and extra-curricular activities for their students' all-round development.

One of the flagship campuses of Manipal Education & Medical Group, the institution has been a contributor to this sovereign island's economy since 2004. AUACOM is set up as a one-of-its-kind medical school, modelled along the lines of the American education system, with the mission to address the growing shortage of physicians across the world and providing opportunities to under-represented minorities.

The world has been living on the edge during the last two years of the pandemic losing many lives to COVID-19. A lot has changed since then in terms of how people no longer take their health for granted. The fear of the pandemic has certainly made everyone more health-conscious, continuously striving to ensure their immunity and that of their loved ones. While the world is still at the brink of the pandemic all confused if it's still on or over or coming back with a gusto, there's one hard truth more evident now. The truth is about the shortage of physicians that has been silently lurking around all this while. But the truth has hit harder now.

In the wake of this stark truth, it has become even more evident that each nation must gear up to address the shortage of physicians and medical faculty to strengthen their healthcare sector. More than considering the field of medicine only as a career choice, it is a pressing need to build an efficient resource pool of physicians and healthcare providers in both, primary and speciality care.

At present, India has 562 Medical Colleges, out of which 286 in the Government and 276 in the Private sector with an annual admission capacity of 86,649 Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and 42,015 Postgraduate students per year. Besides, there are 9,622 Diplomate of National Board (DNB)/Fellowship of National Board (FNB) and 2,432 College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPS) seats available in the country. Approximately 16 lakh aspirants compete for these.

This whole situation reveals some challenging facts about the state of educational opportunities for young students who want to be doctors, insufficient faculty and infrastructure. These contribute to the students moving to other nations to pursue medicine. Manipal's American University of Antigua College of Medicine offers to fill this gap by assessing promising students according to the institution's unique parameters, providing world-class medical studies, robust research and lab facilities, stability of an encouraging academic atmosphere, safe and secured accommodation for foreign students at a competent fee structure.

Mamta Purbey, Executive Director of Enrollment Management & Institutional Analytics of Manipal's American University of Antigua (MAUA) said, "AUACOM is an established medical school that is constantly addressing the growing shortage of doctors, globally, while providing opportunities to those students who otherwise do not get to pursue their dream of becoming doctors. Several thousand students have graduated from AUACOM and are licensed physicians in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and other countries. AUACOM is now accepting applications for Fall 2022 (August 2022) term. AUACOM's holistic process in evaluating applications based on all aspects of the student's curricular and extra-curricular achievements, not just limited to scores, is unique."

One of the very few Indian origin corporations to have a legitimate business interest in the Caribbean nation, today the American University of Antigua (AUA) College of Medicine, managed by Manipal Education and Medical Group, has acquired a reputation of being one of the best Caribbean medical schools.

AUA was founded in 2004 and has been a part of Manipal Education & Medical Group. AUA College of Medicine awards the Doctor of Medicine degree after students complete a two-year pre-clinical curriculum on the island of Antigua in the Caribbean, followed by clinical rotations in the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada or India at affiliated teaching hospitals. AUA is accredited by the Caribbean Accreditation Authority for Education in Medicine and other Health Professions (CAAM-HP). AUA is approved by the U.S. Department of Education to participate in federal student aid programs, approved by the New York State Education Department (NYSED), licensed by Florida Department of Education (DOE), and recognized by the Medical Board of California (MBC). Visit to learn more.

