Medical Education in Timor-Leste Becomes More Accessible: Significant Agreement Between India and Timor-Leste

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 14: Medical education in the Southeast Asian nation of Timor-Leste has now become much more accessible. The visit of India's President, Droupadi Murmu, to Timor-Leste has proven to be highly beneficial for Indian students. The President of India, along with her delegation, received a grand welcome in Timor-Leste, where significant agreements were signed to strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.

In the presence of India's President, Droupadi Murmu, and Timor-Leste's President, Jose Ramos-Horta, various bilateral agreements were signed, with medical education being a key topic of discussion.

Notably, Dilip Singh Yadav and Dr Raja Thangappan, who have made remarkable efforts to strengthen relations between the two countries through medical education, were also present at the signing ceremony. They had the opportunity to meet the President of India on stage. Other notable attendees included Vishu Tripathi, Saurabh Jain, Dr Bhati, Anubhav Garg, Yukti Belwal, and Amit Vats.

As part of the agreement, it was decided to implement the curriculum as per AIIMS Delhi standards. Additionally, a four-and-a-half-year program, along with a one-year internship, will be introduced as per the regulations of India's National Medical Commission (NMC). Indian students will be granted direct registration for practice without the need for any qualifying exams. Furthermore, it was decided that Indian students will receive free visas starting from December 2024. Discussions were also held on the construction of special hostels and food arrangements for Indian students. Additionally, an agreement was reached to work on launching India's UPI payment system in Timor-Leste soon.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor