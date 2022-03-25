MedPiper Acquires MedWriter, An AI Writing Assistant For Doctors From Lonere Labs

MedPiper, a Y-Combinator and MeITy, Govt of India backed healthcare company, has acquired MedWriter, an AI writing assistant for doctors. MedWriter is a product designed and built by , a Bangalore-based product lab run by Abhijeet Katte.

The move is in line with MedPiper's focus to enable healthcare practitioners to express themselves better in the public domain, especially in light of the Covid pandemic when there was a marked need for expert opinion and information. Already 1,000+ doctors and healthcare researchers have signed up to use MedWriter.

"It becomes more and more important for helping qualified doctors and healthcare researchers become creators and become a direct and important source of medical information for the public," said , CEO and Co-Founder at MedPiper. "MedWriter now powers our JournoMed platform, a fast-growing healthcare digital media arm and takes it to the next level."

MedPiper aims to create an ecosystem of products and services connecting healthcare professionals and healthcare institutions to improve efficiency and capacity of the Indian healthcare ecosystem.

Following the product acquisition, Abhijeet Katte became a part of the Founders' Office at MedPiper, leading new product initiatives. "It has been amazing to see MedWriter integrated at MedPiper and work on the vision here," said . "I would like to thank everyone at Lonere Labs and the wonderful team at MedPiper who are working on an ambitious mission."

Bangalore-based MedPiper Technologies is a Y-Combinator-S20 health-tech start up that verifies and connects doctors and healthcare professionals (HCPs) with hospitals and healthcare organisations for duty vacancies, clinical assignments and partnerships with pharma and manufacturers. The company boasts of a database of over 65,000 verified HCPs, and it provides its services for 35 healthcare organisations at present.

MedPiper is affiliated with MeITy, Govt. of India and IIM Bangalore and associated with healthcare-based organisations like the Indian Dental Association (IDA) and Private Hospitals & Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) among others.

