Medtronic and SWIZTON Medcare Collaborate to Establish Their First Vein Clinic

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/ Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29: India Medtronic Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Medtronic plc, and SWIZTON Medcare (an initiative of 98 Farenheit Pvt. Ltd. subsidiaries), a healthcare services provider, have joined hands to inaugurate vein clinics, aiming to offer advanced varicose vein treatments in partnership with leading hospitals. The signing ceremony for this milestone collaboration took place at Aveksha Hospital in Singapura, Bengaluru. It also happens to be this partnership's first vein clinic.

It is estimated that about 20% of all adults will get varicose veins at some point in their lives. Recognizing the pressing need for accessible and effective treatments, Medtronic and SWIZTON Medcare are committed to democratizing healthcare by making specialized vein treatments available to a wider population.

Under this partnership, Medtronic will provide innovative varicose vein treatment solutions, along with training and education for healthcare professionals and patient education and awareness initiatives, to enhance patient outcomes. SWIZTON Medcare will leverage its expertise in healthcare services to deliver varicose vein-related therapies, ensuring holistic patient care and promoting awareness among the public about treatment modalities.

This partnership will empower individuals seeking relief from varicose veins. Equipped with advanced treatments such as adhesive treatment and radiofrequency ablation (RFA) from Medtronic, as well as sclerotherapy, the clinic is poised to deliver comprehensive care at an affordable cost.

Present at the inauguration were Mandeep Singh, Managing Director and Vice President, Medtronic India, Dr. Tahsin Neduvanchery and Dr. Rahul Deep from SWIZTON Medcare.

Commenting on the partnership, Mandeep Singh, Managing Director and Vice President, Medtronic India, said, "With the opening of the first partnered vein clinic and many more partner vein clinics in the future, we are committed to our mission to deliver accessible healthcare solutions. By collaborating with SWIZTON Medcare, we are not only establishing clinics but also initiating a patient care pathway that will support our patients with prompt access to advanced varicose vein treatment."

Dr. Tahsin Neduvanchery, a renowned expert in varicose vein treatments associated with SWIZTON Medcare, said, "The rise of minimally invasive treatment options is revolutionizing the way varicose veins are managed. With fewer risks, less pain, and faster recovery times, these options are empowering patients to take control of their vascular health and improve their quality of life. The establishment of vein clinics with advanced treatment options would improve accessibility to prompt care."

Dr. Rahul Deep, another specialist from SWIZTON Medcare, expressed optimism about the collaboration's impact on patient care, stating, "By combining innovative adhesive and radiofrequency ablation technologies from Medtronic with our healthcare services, we are poised to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals suffering from varicose veins. Together, we will strive to enhance awareness and accessibility to ensure better outcomes for all."

Through these collaborative efforts, both entities are dedicated to addressing the growing need for specialized vein treatments while empowering patients with knowledge and options for better health.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor