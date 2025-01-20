Meenakshi Kalsi Honored with the Prestigious "Best Woman Entrepreneur Award"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 20: Mrs. Meenakshi Kalsi, Partner at M/s Metro & Metro, Agra, (a leading export house) has been recognized with the esteemed "Best Woman Entrepreneur Award" by the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) for her outstanding contribution to the export performance in the Leather Footwear category for the year 2023-24.

This prestigious honor, presented under the aegis of the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India, celebrates Mrs. Kalsi's exemplary leadership, unwavering commitment to quality, and her pivotal role in elevating Indian leather exports on the global stage. The award was presented by Piyush Goyal, Hon'ble Minister of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

The certificate of honor was conferred by the CLE, the apex organization promoting growth in the leather sector, at a distinguished ceremony held recently. Signed by prominent dignitaries, the recognition underscores Mrs. Kalsi's contributions to the industry.

Under Mrs. Kalsi's visionary leadership, the exporting Firm has become a global name synonymous with quality, innovation, and excellence in leather footwear manufacturing. Her efforts have led the company to achieve significant milestones in exports, earning accolades for its sustainable practices, innovative designs, and superior craftsmanship.

Speaking about the award, Mrs. Meenakshi Kalsi said:

"This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a testament to the hard work and dedication of my entire team. I am deeply grateful to the Council for Leather Exports for this honor and dedicate it to everyone who has been part of our journey. This motivates us to continue setting new benchmarks in the global market."

A Legacy of Excellence in Leather Footwear

Based in Agra, Metro & Metro has built a reputation as a leading manufacturer and exporter of premium leather footwear. The company is renowned for its ability to blend traditional craftsmanship with modern techniques, consistently delivering high-quality products that meet international standards.

Mrs. Kalsi's forward-thinking approach has been instrumental in the company's success, fostering collaborations, introducing innovative practices, and championing sustainability. Additionally, she has been a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, empowering women in the leather industry.

Recognition of Indian Leather Exports

The Council for Leather Exports, headquartered in Chennai, plays a key role in supporting the Indian leather industry through policy advocacy, marketing initiatives, and export facilitation. By honoring entrepreneurs like Ms. Kalsi, the CLE not only celebrates individual achievements but also inspires excellence across the sector.

This recognition further cements Mrs. Kalsi's status as a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs and underscores the significant contributions of Indian women to economic growth and innovation in traditional industries.

Looking Ahead

With a vision to expand its global footprint, the Export firm will continue to innovate and excel in sustainable leather exports. Mrs. Meenakshi Kalsi remains committed to empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs, particularly women, and to advancing Indian craftsmanship on the global stage.

