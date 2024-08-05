Meenu Srivastava, Educationist from Lucknow crowned Mrs Refreshing Beauty 2024

New Delhi (India) August 5 : The 5th season of Mrs. India Empress of the Nation 2024 by DIVA pageants held in Pune, recently, saw 54 confident, charming and charismatic women from all walks of life share the stage, leaving the audience in absolute awe that night.

One amongst these was an amazing woman wearing many hats – Meenu Srivastava, from Lucknow – a Principal, and an educationist for the past 27 years, a social worker and a pickle-maker, who bagged the title of ‘Mrs Refreshing Beauty! She was crowned by singer Meghna Naidu, famous for her super-hit song ‘Kaliyon ka Chaman'. This grand event was graced by illustrious celebrities such as actress and former Miss India Isha Koppikar.

A multi-faceted personality – this passionate Principal has been in the education field since the last 27 years (10 years as Principal), but there is no stopping her. She has her hands full – “I love teaching. That love has led me to conduct a lot of literacy campaigns, women education workshops, women empowerment campaigns, creating awareness of mental health in students and supported as many students as I could, to pursue their basic schooling. I believe we should leave a little glitter wherever we go”, she beams.

And what prompted her to participate in this pageant? “I always dreamt of being a part of this grandeur. But couldn't due to my hectic work schedules. Both my daughters – Devanshi, who is a journalist in Pune with a leading media house and Rishika, also studying in Pune at Symbiosis, were aware of my ambition, and encouraged me to venture into this, My daughters are not only my support system but also my cheer leaders who inspire me to be the empowered woman that I am today. Its thanks to their motivation that I confidently walked on this prestigious platform, and proudly took home the crown”, she smiles.

“But my win is incomplete without a huge thanks to Anjana and Karl Mascarenhas, founders of DIVA Pageants (www.divapageants.com), known to be the most authentic and safest pageants for women in India. From day one I knew I was at the right place. The dedication of Anjana mam and Karl sir towards grooming each participant is unparalleled”, she adds.

And what else keeps this lovely lady occupied? She loves cooking too and Meenu has a passion for pickles and has started her own brand, “Ma'am ka aachar”. She was also featured on Doordarshan TV, sharing her pickle-making expertise.

That's not all – she also has her own NGO – she is the Founder of ‘ASHA — Rising Foundation' (named after her mother, Asha Srivastava), which helps underprivileged children. “I get a lot of joy in helping educate needy children, and am currently sponsoring the education of ten kids”, says Meenu, who has bagged a lot of awards in the field of education.

What's more – her love for cars prompted her to participate in a Car Rally, and she emerged a winner, bagging the title of ‘DIVA on Wheels'!

Tough times don't last, tough people do!' – this is the mantra that Meenu Srívastava from the ‘City of Nawabs' lives by.

