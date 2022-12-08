Meet 10 Leaders who make India a Global Bright Spot

Mumbai, December 08: The Corporate world in India has always been a breeding ground for thought-provoking leaders who have ruled the business world in India and are hugely responsible for the success of prominent Indian companies globally. Even the new and ultra-impressive entrepreneurs have shown the same zeal and potential to perform despite the negative effects of the Covid crisis and shrinking Economy.

Here is a list comprising of Top Business Leaders who have established new standards in their respective industries. Their quality work is certainly pushing India into a global bright spot.

Dr. Dasharathraj K Shetty: The Dynamic Educator

Teachers play a central role in realizing our dream of a ‘New India’ driven by cutting-edge research and innovation. Dynamic teachers like Dr. Dasharathraj K Shetty are doing their jobs silently without fanfare. He is an Associate Professor at MIT-Manipal-MAHE and Secretary General of I-BAT-The-Think-Tank. Dr. Shetty is the co-founder and director of one Cooperative and two Startups. Dr Shetty’s qualifications include BE (CSE), MBA (Finance), MPhil (Mgt.), MTech (CSE) and PhD. He is the son of the famous Senior Chartered Accountant of Udupi Sri K Rajaram Shetty. He is an avid researcher with many publications, of which forty-plus are indexed in Scopus/ Web of Science. He is currently supervising Seven PhD Students and has filed three patents. Dr. Shetty is also the author of the book Learning like a Lion. Dr. Shetty has delivered more than 100+ invited talks in high-profile forums like the events sponsored by AICTE, ICMR, ICSSR etc. www.drshetty.in

Dr. Amit Dua- Assistant Professor, BITS Pilani

Dr. Amit Dua is currently working as an Assistant professor in the Computer Science Department of BITS Pilani, Pilani, where he has been teaching for over six years.

Dr. Amit is the Honorary Adjunct Distinguished Scientist-Professor and Head of the Block chain Branch (India) at SIRG.

As an educator, he has trained over 6000 students.

He is the founder and CEO of Yushu Excellence Technologies Private Limited. Amit’s book on Blockchain Technology and Applications is highly acclaimed amongst academia and research. Dr. Amit is the co-author of the Amazon national best-selling books on “Machine Learning” and “Cybercrime and Cyber Hygiene”.

He has published over 50 international publications and filed Indian patents and copyright for Blockchain innovation. Dr. Amit is a certified life coach and advanced Pranic healer.

He is living to fulfil his mission to help 10 Million people realize their true potential. www.dramitdua.com

Mr. Munish Khan, CEO of Health Reactive Mumbai

CEO of Health Reactive, Mr. Munish Khan, is an entrepreneur who has set out to tackle the world of business. The passionate young entrepreneur is working hard & serving humankind with ceaseless efforts to give Ayurveda global recognition with his excellent 25 years old product Body Revival.

Munish Khan is a multifaceted personality. He is also the Founder & Director of Mumbai- based news channel “Network IN24news”.

In addition to it, he is a superb Theatre artist who has acted in many Bollywood films & Web-Series. His acting talent has won him numerous accolades and awards. The talented man owns a successful film production house- Archangel Entertainment.

As a philanthropist, he is persistently seen at the forefront of conducting social activities even in the most difficult times, especially during the two years of the pandemic. Due to his exemplary genius and refined entrepreneurial vision, Munish khan has already made a mark on the world stage. www.healthreactive.com.

Mr. Mohsin Khan

Celewish is founded by Entrepreneur Mohsin Khan (CEO) & Actor Anvarul Hasan Annu.

Celewish.com is a fan & brand engagement platform that offers Personalized Video Msgs, MeetNGreet, Skill Learning, Brand Shoutouts, and Brand Endorsements from a wide range of celebrities in all budget sizes. Celewish is bridging the huge gap between Fans, Brands & Celebrities.

In a very short time Celewish has onboarded 3000+ celebrities, 5Lakh+ users, 3Cr+ Revenue, 700+ brands & 1 lakh+ social media followers.

Mohsin Khan, Founder & CEO of Celewish, is aiming to build the globally largest platform for celebrities so that any end user & brand can connect with them at a single platform with one click in an easy & affordable way. www.celewish.com.

Navakoty Ram Mathikere

Navakoty Ram Mathikere, the Chairman of the India Commonwealth Trade Council, hosted the delegation of the Speaker of Zimbabwe. The delegation discussed the highly strong legislation for business entries, especially by Zimbabwe Development Agency by order of the Zimbabwe Parliament.

The speaker also sought to promote Joint Development with direct FDI. He also suggested promoting Sustainable Development Goals. His key idea is to promote tourism in Zimbabwe and hence promote the development of Five Star hotels by Indian investors.

Zimbabwe is an agro-based economy and requires more agricultural participation, irrigation methodology, and partnering with educational institutions for more innovative majors from India to Zimbabwe. Ramaiah College in Bangalore is a big name in education in the medical and dental sectors.

The speaker has shown immense concern about establishing Millet Park in Zimbabwe with the Indian Economic Trade Organization and the Zimbabwe India Trade Council. www.zimbindia.in

Dr. Jawahar Surisetti- Doyen of Happiness and wellbeing worldwide

Dr. Jawahar Surisetti is a renowned psychologist, futurist, TED speaker, government advisor, bestselling author, and entrepreneur. Leading newspaper New Indian Express named him one of India’s top 24 policymakers. He was named NYT Da Vinci Innovator for his ideas. He advises India on education, startup, and youth policy. His groundbreaking research on digital wellbeing and family, child, and professional happiness and engagement has been recognized internationally. Investigating youth minds. His two best-selling parenting guides are “Mama & Me” for parents of newborns to five-year-olds and “Go To Hell or Come To Me” for parents of teens. The UN and SDG Report praised his humanitarian work with Happea and Apprison. He pioneered digital wellbeing, happiness, and peace in schools, households, and corporations globally. His software “Happea” measures internal happiness and proposes solutions to make homes and workplaces happier. “Apprison,” his first gamified app on digital wellbeing, measures and solves mobile addiction to improve efficiency and relationships in households, schools, and companies. Google Playstore has both apps. www.drjawaharsurisetti.com

Vinod Gada: MD & CEO of Paaneri

Vinod Gada wants to lead the way with his brand Paaneri as India’s fashion sector is about to experience a major shift. Your one-stop shop for all ethnic Indian clothing needs Since Mr. Vinod Gada is also a fashion designer.

Over the years, Paaneri as a brand can be seen in India as well as the African continent in countries Like South Africa and Mauritius.

Combining his business background and technical acumen, he has been behind some of the leading Innovations in the fashion industry. Having incorporated the digital platform for B2C and B2B, The brand has unlocked a new customer base from countries like the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand, apart from being the preferred brand of choice in the Indian Ethnic wear industry.

www.paaneriindia.com

Mr. Yash Vardhan Swami

India’s leading celebrity health and fitness coach, Mr. Yash Vardhan Swami, is on his transformation journey, helping people to have a healthy and fit lifestyle with a suitable health-oriented plan. The key understands the psyche of every person intending to stay fit, which is the initial stage of the transformation journey at Trained By YVS. The fat-loss acceleration and lifestyle integration stages follow the psychology stage to make it the last time they are dieting and making their progress permanent.

Over the years, he has helped over 4000+ people transform their bodies and health.

Mr. Yash founded Fitness Business Accelerator, which helps online nutritionists and personal trainers grow their businesses. Mr. Yash has helped 200 health and fitness enterprises reach six-figure and multiple six-figure monthly incomes (above Rs.1L/Month) with this methodology. Excel Nutrition Uni-Level 1 and Level 2 nutrition courses teach the science and art of nutrition, health and body transformation. www.trainedbyyvs.com

Mr. Sanjay Mahajan: Director of Supreme HR Consultant Pvt. Ltd.

Sanjay Mahajan is the Director of Supreme HR Consultant Pvt Ltd and skylark services. The Kolhapur-based ISO 9001 -2015 company is a leading end-to-end HR solutions & management services provider consultancy that Mr Mahajan established in 2000. As an exemplary HR leader and practitioner, he has been instrumental in changing the face of organizations for over 20 years.

He has established Supreme HR as a trusted brand in handling almost all HR issues, especially contract labour supply & Regulation, Compliance Audit, and payroll management.

Referred to as a visionary planner Sanjay Mahajan is known for his industry relationships and for carrying out comprehensive compensation benchmark exercises for the valuation profession. His prolific performance in every domain of Human Resource Management practices in the current situation of globalization is matchless. www.supreme-hr.co.in

Mr. Anjay Agarwal

AAA Technologies is the 1st Company in India specializing 100% in Information Security and Cyber Security Auditing and Consultancy Services to get listed in Stock Exchange in India (Listed on NSE & BSE). It’s been in cyber security for 21+ years.

AAA Technologies, created by Mr. Anjay Agarwal, an information security maverick, specializes in IS Audit, Information Security, Cyber Security, IT Assurance & Compliance, and IT Governance. He holds degrees and qualifications in Information Security from numerous countries (CGEIT (USA), CRISC (USA), CISA (USA), CIA (USA), CFE (USA), ABCI (UK), FCA, ACS, ACMA, etc.). 55th COBIT Certified Assessor worldwide.

He has served on committees for the Maharashtra IT Awards, ISACA (USA), ISACA, Mumbai Chapter, and the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

First Asian to lead ISACA’s Governmental and Regulatory Agencies Board (GRA Board). www.aaatechnologies.co.in

