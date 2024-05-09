Meet 12 Influential Personalities inspiring Transformation in 2024

New Delhi [India], May 9: In the dynamic realm of 2024, a cadre of influential figures emerges, each igniting transformations across diverse spheres. From entrepreneurial ventures to cinematic innovations, they exemplify resilience, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Their stories resonate with inspiration, inspiring generations with visionary leadership and impactful contributions. As they navigate complexities, their unwavering commitment to positive change serves as a guiding light.

1. Dr. Manoj Sharma

Dr. Manoj Sharma, a prominent entrepreneur and author, serves as the CEO of BORT Technology OPC Pvt Ltd in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, India. His journey reflects a passion for innovation and a drive for success, earning him numerous accolades such as the Best Indian visionary and leadership business icon of 2023. Dr. Sharma’s notable achievements include his contributions to global company formation and business expansion. Through his leadership, mentorship, and relentless pursuit of excellence, Dr. Sharma continues to inspire aspiring entrepreneurs, shaping a brighter future for the industry. His vision for a prosperous entrepreneurial landscape resonates with those seeking to make a difference. Dr. Sharma’s advice to aspiring individuals emphasizes lifelong learning, resilience, and adaptability, essential qualities for success in any field. drmanojsharmar(dot)in

2. Dr. Manish Kumar Singh

Dr. Manish Kumar Singh, the Director and Chief Marketing Officer at Jobstars Group, is a seasoned marketing expert spearheading the company’s worldwide expansion efforts. With a robust background encompassing marketing, travel, and finance industries, as evidenced by his MBA, Dr. Manish has effectively helmed ventures in both travel and corporate consulting domains. Within Jobstars, he orchestrates and implements marketing strategies, utilizing his strategic foresight and deep understanding of international markets to establish Jobstars Group’s presence across all continents. Beyond his marketing prowess, Dr. Manish cultivates a culture of collaboration, motivating his team towards excellence. Acknowledged for his significant contributions, Dr. Manish’s leadership plays a pivotal role in driving Jobstars Group’s growth trajectory. His unique blend of expertise, forward-thinking vision, and effective leadership positions the company for sustained success on the global scale

3. Rohan Rawat

Shaped by diverse experiences and a quest for continuous learning, I have garnered a track record of success beyond my academic qualifications. With a focus on market growth strategy and a passion for animal advocacy, I bring a unique perspective to the business landscape. Recognized with the prestigious Business Mint Nationwide Award for 40 Under 40, I lead by example, inspiring others across B2C, B2B, and Edtech sectors. As a Trade Commissioner for Fashion with the IETO, I’ve fostered valuable connections, while my role as a market growth strategist at Georgian College for South Asia has honed my analytical skills. Committed to driving positive change, I leverage my professional expertise to promote meaningful causes and envision a future where innovation and compassion converge for a better world. Follow my journey as I continue to make strides in business and education.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, born on July 18, 1982, in Jamshedpur, Bihar (now Jharkhand), is an acclaimed Indian actress and producer. Winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant, she’s celebrated as one of India’s highest-paid actresses, boasting two National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. Chopra has received numerous accolades, including the Padma Shri from the Government of India and recognition in Time’s 100 most influential people. Her journey transcends borders, with Hollywood roles in Baywatch, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Resurrections. A multifaceted talent, Chopra is also an author, entrepreneur, and advocate for social causes like gender equality and child rights. Her marriage to Nick Jonas and her philanthropic efforts amplify her influence, making her an icon both on and off-screen.

5. Akhilesh K Verma

Akhilesh K Verma, known as Akhil, holds a B. Tech in computer science and IT and boasts a decade of experience in the software industry. His motivation stems from a passion for solving cutting-edge technology challenges, particularly in AI, for medium-sized enterprises, making next-gen solutions accessible. Akhil’s achievements include recognition in Outlook and HT for his leadership in tech. His notable contribution lies in AI solutions, enhancing people’s lives and transforming industries. Despite challenges, such as developing healthcare solutions based on AI, Akhil remains committed to his vision of utilizing top-notch AI-based software solutions. His advice to aspiring individuals is to align with tech trends, be lifelong learners, and practice empathy.

6. Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai, an Indian-American business executive, serves as the CEO of Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google. With a background in materials engineering and an MBA from Wharton, Pichai joined Google in 2004, leading innovations like Google Chrome and Android. He became Google’s CEO in 2015 and joined the Alphabet Board of Directors in 2017. Pichai’s leadership has been recognized globally, earning him a spot on Time’s 100 most influential people list in 2016 and 2020. Notably, in 2022, he received India’s Padma Bhushan award for Trade and Industry. Pichai’s tenure at Alphabet Inc. has seen both accolades and controversies, including questions from the United States House Judiciary Committee in 2018 and criticism regarding his compensation amidst layoffs in 2023.

7. Bhupendra Goud

Renowned Nutritionist Bhupendra Goud was recently honoured by Maharashtra’s Chief Minister for his outstanding contributions to nutrition and weight management. He also filed a research patent with the government of India for WHW diet method , With a track record of transforming over 7000 lives and facilitating more than 80,000 kilograms of weight loss, Goud’s impact is profound. His approach, advocating for balanced, home-cooked meals, has garnered him international recognition, boasting 7 million views on Instagram Reels and a devoted following of 70,000. Recognised with awards from both Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and various state CMs, Goud’s innovative WHW Diet Method has reshaped the landscape of weight loss, focusing on natural dietary habits over supplements. Through his philosophy of mindful eating and regular exercise, Goud inspires individuals to prioritize their health and embrace positive lifestyle changes.

8. Anindgita Dasgupta

Anindgita Dasgupta, an arts graduate, wife, and mother, embarked on a journey to redefine cinema with socially conscious narratives. Her debut film “Bandh” marked the beginning of her ascent in the industry. In 2022, her bilingual web series “Kuch Kuch Film Jaisi” earned over 130 awards globally, addressing societal issues while entertaining audiences.Anindgita’s contributions extend beyond accolades. She challenges stereotypes in the film industry, prioritizing substance over showmanship. Her vision for the future involves leveraging cinema to catalyze positive societal change, inspiring individuals to embrace transformation.Despite facing misconceptions, Anindgita remains steadfast in her commitment to integrity and authenticity. Her advice to aspiring filmmakers: maintain faith, diligence, and integrity—the keys to true success. Anindgita Dasgupta exemplifies the transformative power of cinema in shaping society’s narrative.

9. Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya

Dr. Omkar Prasad Baidya, a distinguished Indian doctor, author, and philosopher, working as a faculty in a Medical Institute at Kolkata. With a strong background in Medicine, he has authored several acclaimed books on moral philosophy and world peace. Baidya’s works emphasize the significance of human virtues in solving global issues and shaping lives. He envisions bringing philanthropic change through moral leadership, advocating for universal ethics and compassion. Baidya’s exceptional contributions have earned him numerous prestigious awards, including the Mahatma Gandhi Nobel Peace Award and the Dr. BR Ambedkar National Award. His insightful writing and dedication to moral values inspire positive change and promote a more peaceful world.

10. Abhishek Aggarwal

Abhishek Aggarwal, an esteemed engineering graduate from a distinguished D.U. college, boasts over a decade of extensive experience as a stock market trader and investor across diverse asset classes, including Indian equities, US equities, Cryptocurrencies, and more.

As the founder of Grivaa Capital, a premier investment advisory firm in New Delhi, Abhishek’s leadership epitomizes integrity, expertise, and client-centricity. At Grivaa Capital, we prioritize data-driven research and unwavering integrity, ensuring that client interests always supersede personal gain.

Our commitment to excellence has earned us recognition for transparency, reliability, and tailored financial solutions. Abhishek’s vision and strategic acumen drive Grivaa Capital’s mission to empower clients with the knowledge and resources needed to navigate today’s complex financial landscape, solidifying our position as trusted partners in wealth management and financial planning.

11. Mr. Chet Kamal Parkash

Mr. Chet Kamal Parkash is a multifaceted individual known for his contributions across various domains. An IT professional, fundraiser, environmentalist, and cyber security expert, he has been recognized with numerous accolades, including the Star Screen Awards, the National Icon Award for his exceptional work in social justice and women empowerment. Recently, he was honored with the prestigious ‘Desh Ratna Award – 2024’. Mr. Parkash advocates for the integration of modern gadgets in educational institutions to enhance learning methodologies. He emphasizes the pivotal role of both teachers and students in nation-building, showcasing a visionary approach to revolutionize contemporary society. His debut book, ‘The Waiting Lounge’, reflects his innovative vision and commitment to driving positive change. Mr. Parkash’s endeavors inspire admiration and appreciation for his visionary thinking and dedication to societal progress.

12. Nandan Kumar Jha

Nandan Kumar Jha Founder Of MOQMART, hailing from Darbhanga, Bihar, and now residing in Faridabad, is the innovative mind behind MOQMART, a leading B2B marketplace in e-commerce. With a background in wholesale clothing, Nandan identified challenges in B2B transactions and created MOQMART as a solution. This platform seamlessly connects manufacturers with retailers, empowering small retailers nationwide. By democratizing B2B e-commerce, MOQMART streamlines transactions, fosters job creation, and ensures trust through secure payment systems. Nandan envisions a future where every retailer can access products easily, driving sales and economic growth. MOQMART exemplifies Nandan Kumar Jha’s commitment to honesty and hard work, setting new standards in efficiency and reliability.

As the tapestry of progress unfolds, their legacies will endure as testaments to the boundless potential of human ingenuity and the profound impact of individuals who dare to dream and innovate. In their endeavors, they embody the spirit of transformation, shaping a future defined by opportunity, growth, and collective advancement.

