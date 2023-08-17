Meet 20 Remarkable Entrepreneurs Reshaping the Business Landscape in 2023

New Delhi (India), August 17: In the vibrant tapestry of 2023’s business landscape emerge twenty trailblazing entrepreneurs, each a beacon of innovation and determination. Their stories are a testament to the transformative power of vision and resilience. From reshaping finance to revolutionizing real estate, these remarkable individuals are driving positive change and propelling industries into uncharted territories.

1. Prashanta Patra

Prashanta Patra, a former defense personnel, spearheads revolutionary strides in finance. Directing BundlePe and QuickFinz, he reshapes financial access. The Veer Gaurav Project, his brainchild, empowers ex-defense personnel and marginalized women. With rich finance expertise, Prashanta crafts secure, efficient tools. BundlePe and QuickFinz foster inclusivity and youth employment. Hailing from Midnapur & Jamshedpur, Prashanta’s journey defied conventions. Transitioning from defense, he defied family expectations and excelled in finance. Holy East Trust, his initiative, extends quality education to underprivileged students. Amidst his pursuits, he champions family and mentors youth. Prashanta’s legacy intertwines innovation, community upliftment, and unwavering commitment, resonating through his websites – BundlePe, QuickFinz, Veer Gaurav Project, and his personal domain.

2. Ansh Parikh

In the dynamic realm of entrepreneurship, Ansh Parikh shines as the Remarkable Entrepreneur. Despite his tender age of 18, Ansh’s journey began at 15, making him a tech prodigy. Since joining Spinning Disk Technology in 2020, he’s propelled the company to the forefront of Enterprise Communication & Cyber Security. Ansh’s analytical out-of-the-box thinking, coupled with his adaptability to new technologies, enables him to achieve the unimaginable. Pursuing Law at Unitedworld School of Law, Karnavati University, he’s a unique blend of tech prowess and legal acumen. Ansh Parikh’s indomitable spirit and innovative mind truly exemplify the landscape of remarkable entrepreneurs in 2023.

3. Pravin P Borse

Pravin P Borse’s journey from a farmer’s son to a visionary entrepreneur in Maharashtra’s Tamaswadi village exemplifies resilience and impact. Beyond his fishing cooperative business, Pravin channels his profits and efforts into community welfare. As Managing Director of Phoenix SSPM Ventures, he orchestrates effective campaigns, fostering women’s empowerment, healthcare access, and addiction recovery initiatives. Pravin underscores the pivotal role of communication and advocates for rural infrastructure development. With a firm belief in agriculture’s worth, he stresses the need for enticing schemes to retain farming’s legacy. Pravin’s mission revolves around expanding opportunities and uplifting tribal communities, making him a standout in 2023’s entrepreneur landscape.

4. Hemang Thakkar

Hemang Thakkar, the driving force behind Aroma Digital Marketing, embodies innovation and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. Founded in 2022, his venture offers top-notch digital marketing and graphics designing services. Hemang’s unique blend of visionary thinking, resilience, and inspiration sets him apart. Armed with a Bachelor’s in Engineering from Marwadi University, he leverages over four years of experience to empower businesses digitally. With a heritage of 50 years in the family business, he possesses an innate understanding of customer dynamics, translating into impactful strategies that fuel growth. Hemang Thakkar is a catalyst for transformation in 2023, reshaping the business landscape through purposeful digital marketing endeavors.

5. Naitik Shah

At the helm of Aura Hearing Care Pvt Ltd, Naitik Shah has been orchestrating innovation since 2019. With an Engineering degree and an MBA, Naitik composes a unique blend of technical prowess and strategic finesse. His unwavering dedication and customer-centric approach harmonize into creative solutions that resonate. A visionary leader, Naitik conducts a symphony of hearing aid excellence, redefining auditory experiences. His journey resonates as a testament to the foresight, enriching the league of 20 Remarkable Entrepreneurs shaping transformation in 2023’s business landscape. Naitik Shah’s melody of success reverberates, creating an indelible impact in the realm of hearing innovation.

6. Gins Thomas

Gins Thomas, an exemplar of triumph against odds, spearheads Jobstars HR Solutions Pvt. Ltd., redefining India’s HR sector. Despite lacking formal business education, Thomas thrives as the director, proving that grit outshines barriers. Hailing from India, his journey resonates with resilience, carving a path to success. As a mentor, he inspires budding entrepreneurs, emphasizing that diligence conquers all obstacles. Jobstars HR Solutions, under his visionary leadership, champions mentorship and growth. Their story of nurturing talent and entrepreneurial spirit echoes in the industry. Gins Thomas and Jobstars HR Solutions stand as beacons of empowerment, reshaping 2023’s business landscape through unwavering dedication to nurturing potential and fostering entrepreneurship.

7. Deebase C

Deebase C, the pioneering force behind HICUP INNOVATIONS PVT LTD, is shaping a secure digital landscape. Founded in March 2023, the startup is redefining user-friendly platforms while spearheading data security tools, AI automation, and artificial intelligence security systems. As a relentless entrepreneur, Deebase’s availability around the clock underscores his commitment to aiding and guiding clients. His journey from ethical hacker to industry innovator, exemplifies resilience and learning. Deebase’s trailblazing spirit embodies the essence of entrepreneurship, proving that even with limited resources, a determined individual can revolutionize the field and establish a safer digital future.

8. Mr. Manish Kumar Singh

Manish Kumar Singh, an accomplished individual in the realms of travel and corporate consulting, has embarked with Jobstars HR Solutions Private Limited. Assuming the role of Director, he will be at the helm of Global Marketing, wielding his expertise as the Chief Marketing Officer. Bolstered by an MBA in Marketing and Finance, his stewardship as the Chief Managing Director at Corporate and MICE Travel Consultant yielded a commendable annual turnover of 4.5 crore. The strategic proliferation of branches across the nation, coupled with global outposts spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, Middle East, and Africa, foreshadows Jobstars India’s unprecedented trajectory under Manish’s sagacious tutelage, poised for unrivaled international expansion. Complementing his professional feats, the unwavering familial support and his trailblazing mindset serve as the propellant for his odyssey, thus sculpting an innovative narrative in the tapestry of 2023.

9. Daniel Almeida

Meet Daniel Almeida, the visionary Managing Director of Converge Constructions. Established in 2016, expanded in retail as Cadan Retail & Fashion Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd and in real estate as Cadan Constructions and Real Estate Pvt Ltd based in Goa, offering specialized civil construction services, including institutes, hospitality projects, residential and commercial buildings, and more. With a focus on affordability, innovation, and quality, Daniel has led his company to complete over 20 projects covering a vast area.As a Director in various companies and a pioneer in sustainable construction practices, Daniel’s commitment to integrity, ethics, and customer satisfaction sets him apart. His mission to excel, prioritize safety, and foster growth is reshaping the construction landscape in 2023.

10. Meghna Joshi

Meet Meghna Joshi, a social entrepreneur dedicated to reshaping the business landscape through SWAN Livelihood. Founded in 2019, SWAN (Skilled Workforce Advancing Nation) Livelihood focuses on inclusive and sustainable economic growth by providing specialized training programs, promoting skill development, and creating livelihood opportunities. As a trailblazing woman entrepreneur, Meghna challenges norms, empowers others, and champions diversity and inclusion. Her accolades include Glantor-X Women Leadership Award 2022 and Exceptional Women of Excellence by Women Economic Forum. Meghna’s commitment to mentoring, sustainability, and empowerment shines through her leadership roles in various prestigious organizations, making her a driving force for positive change.

11. Vrinda Rajput

Meet Vrinda Rajput, the visionary mind behind Pg on Palm, established in 2017. Her commitment to redefining student accommodation shines through her unique approach and empathetic leadership. With an innovative spirit, Vrinda has transformed the landscape of student living, providing a platform that prioritizes comfort and convenience. Her dedication to enhancing the student experience and fostering a sense of community sets her apart as a remarkable entrepreneur in 2023. Experience the future of student accommodation with Pg on Palm, where innovation and empathy meet.



12. Arpan Agrawal

Meet Arpan Agrawal, the innovative Founder and CEO of Housing Cart, a game-changer in India’s real estate landscape this year. Launched on January 1, 2023, Housing Cart specializes in AI-driven property listings and comprehensive real estate services. Their unique “AI-based land value calculator” tailors property searches to individual preferences, budgets, and locations. The platform’s offerings, including legal advice, property valuation, and home loan assistance, ensure a seamless buying journey. Housing Cart stands out with an all-encompassing ecosystem, providing not just property solutions but also essential services like electricians and carpenters within an hour. What sets them apart is their commitment to delivering properties within 10 weeks of payment, showcasing transparency and efficiency. Led by Arpan Agrawal, Housing Cart aims to revolutionize real estate, promising to be the ultimate destination for all Indian property needs.

13. Yash Suryavanshi

Yash Suryavanshi, a beacon of financial prowess and social responsibility, leads Technocyber Finance Consultancy. Founded in 2018, Yash’s venture imparts financial growth insights, international market strategies, financial advisory, and trading concepts. His exceptional acumen, networking skills, and adaptable stock market approach set him apart. Born in a remote Maharashtra village in 2003, Yash’s journey from modest beginnings to acclaimed Financial Consultant and Philanthropist is inspiring. His expertise in investment, trading, leadership, and social impact positions him as a young entrepreneur influencing international stock markets and driving financial empowerment.

14. C.Y. Aasife

C.Y. Aasife, the culinary genius behind Aasife Biriyani, has redefined the dining experience since 1999. With a delectable array of Biryani, Indian, Chinese, BBQ, and Grill dishes, Aasife Biriyani has become a renowned name. Aasife’s commitment to quality and flavor has garnered widespread acclaim, featured in various articles that celebrate his journey and success. From humble beginnings to becoming a prominent entrepreneur in the food industry, Aasife’s legacy rests on his culinary prowess and dedication to delivering exceptional dining experiences. Aasife Biriyani is not just a restaurant; it’s a testament to Aasife’s passion for creating unforgettable flavors that have won the hearts of many.

15. Switen George

Meet Switen George, the visionary mastermind behind Coco Houseboats Alleppey since 2000. His imprint on Kerala’s tourism industry is beyond remarkable, offering unparalleled experiences on houseboats gliding through the picturesque Alleppey backwaters. George’s commitment to uncompromising quality reflects in meticulously curated Kerala special tours, presenting guests with the splendor of beaches, backwaters, hill stations, and Ayurveda. As the Founder and Chief Design Officer, his personal touch ensures unparalleled comfort and unforgettable memories. Notably, an Irish couple’s record-breaking 27-night stay is a testament to his dedication. Beyond hospitality, Switen George extends an invitation to global investment partners, aiming to elevate luxury travel through Coco Houseboats. For inquiries, contact 9446081000.

16. Dr. Surindher D.S.A

Meet Dr. Surindher, D.S.A, a visionary who pioneered AestheticsPlus Clinics in 2003, transforming cosmetic and plastic surgery. As the Founding Director and Chief Aesthetic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeon, he’s redefined beauty enhancement. AestheticsPlus Clinics stands as a haven for surgical and non-surgical cosmetic solutions, offering bespoke treatments aligned with individual aesthetic aspirations. Dr. Surindher’s drive to democratize cosmetic surgery and mentor budding plastic surgeons sets him apart. His journey spans entrepreneurship, mentorship, aesthetics training, and authorship, embracing a holistic vision of beauty and self-assurance. Notably, he’s seeking dynamic plastic surgeons to join as franchisees, fostering entrepreneurship in the field.

17. Indrani Sarma

Former branding and marketing expert, Indrani Sarma, has embarked on a transformative journey with INDULGENCE, established in 2021. This venture redefines indulgence with a range of nutrient-rich millet-based products. From ready-to-cook Indian meals to wholesome noodles, pasta, and millet-based cake mixes, INDULGENCE offers guilt-free options for health-conscious consumers. With a background in crafting brands and understanding customer expectations, Indrani’s mission is to contribute to a healthier lifestyle through her products. Available on Amazon, Flipkart, and JioMart, INDULGENCE is a testament to the power of making small, positive choices for improved well-being.

18. CA Shankar Andani

Introducing CA Shankar Andani, the driving force behind M/S Saai and Company. Specializing in Auditing, Taxation, and Consultancy services, they excel in Cooperative and Trust Audit. With a team of dedicated professionals, their commitment lies in timely and cost-effective solutions. Transparent work processes define their ethos, ensuring the best services for clients. Notably, they extend their impact through charitable initiatives, focusing on kids’ education and growth. CA Shankar Andani and M/S Saai and Company stand out as a beacon of excellence, reshaping the business landscape in 2023 with their unwavering dedication and holistic approach.



19. Vishal Srivastava

Introducing Vishal Srivastava, the forward-thinking entrepreneur behind ZEMENTCRETE INDIA COMPANY, founded in 2021. His company is revolutionizing the construction industry by offering a wide array of innovative products, ranging from fire retardant wallputty to eco-friendly commercial solutions. With a commitment to best-in-class quality, ZEMENTCRETE delivers ready-mix plaster, tiles, block, stone adhesive, gypsum bond, wallputty, admixture, cleaner and grouts that meet the highest standards. Notably, these exceptional products are even finding global markets through exports. Vishal’s leadership exemplifies innovation and progress in the construction sector, while his dedication to quality and sustainability sets a remarkable precedent in the ever-evolving business landscape of 2023.

20. Vijay Malhotra

Entrepreneur and Leader Vijay Malhotra, a distinguished Brand Scientist and Professor, is driving impactful change in 2023. As Marketing Head at Marg ERP Limited’s, he boasts 30 years of branding and marketing expertise. His focus on consumer behavior and market trends allows him to craft potent brand marketing strategies, excelling in digital marketing, branding, PR, e-commerce, and marketplaces. With a background in media planning and buying, he adeptly navigates above-the-line and below-the-line activities. Vijay has been honored with Indian Icon Awards for Ondia’s Most Influential Brand Marketing Leader, India’s Iron Men Award, Visionary Brand Strategist Award, and Stellar Marketing Leadership Award. His insightful contributions to publications like TOI and Business World showcase his entrepreneurial prowess.

As we conclude this journey through the lives of these remarkable entrepreneurs, we are reminded that the business landscape of 2023 is defined by those who dare to dream and strive to make a difference. With unwavering commitment, these visionaries are leaving an indelible mark, shaping industries, empowering communities, and inspiring generations to come. The future they envision is one of endless possibilities, where innovation knows no bounds and progress is an unstoppable force.

