Meet Suchismita Pattnaik: The Women Who Bagged Two Titles Of Mrs. Universe 2021 In South Korea

July 19: Suchismita Pattnaik has made India proud by being crowned as Mrs. Universe North Central Asia 2021 and Mrs. Universe Liberty while representing her country at the coveted event. The talented model bagged the two titles of Mrs. Universe 2021 held in Seoul, South Korea from 22nd June to 30th June 2022 recently.

“As the holder of this crown, I am aware of the value and responsibility it entails. I hope to serve my nation and the world with good deeds for the years to come”, shares the Mrs. Universe winner in an interview.

In this one-of-a-kind pageant, she won after finishing almost seven-eight rounds. Her presentation on domestic violence at Mrs. Universe was very well recognized and honored on the global stage as a thought-provoking synopsis. She advocated for women’s and children’s safety and gender mutation during the national costume round, and the forum well recognized this.

Among her honors in 2019, she was also named Mrs. India Universe Successful and Mrs. India Universe North-South Karnataka in Mauritius. However, winning the Mrs. Universe Liberty 2021 title has given Suchismita a platform to bring a change that is much needed to make this world a better place. She plans to make the best use of her position in power to do good.

Suchismita is quite a work-oriented individual. She has good years of experience working as a seasoned global HR professional. From manufacturing to aerospace and banking, she has great experience working as an HR Head-hunter with diversified industries. Be it higher senior or niche roles, she knows how to do her job best as an HR Head-hunter. This wonder woman has also been responsible for hiring global roles in numerous countries to date.

In 2019, Suchismita Pattnaik started working as an Image Consultant, assisting her clients to transform their lives for good, develop their personality, and brand themselves, master interview techniques, and advance their careers. Organising workshops on wardrobe management, upskilling, and teaching etiquette has been a part of her work. In corporate settings, she has performed organizational behavior consulting and motivational speaking.

Suchismita Pattnaik has certainly gained enormous respect as a fashion influencer The jovial nature of her personality makes her a joy to be around. She enjoys meeting people, networking, traveling, exploring new places, event management, and emceeing. She is also a trained Odissi classical dancer from a young age. As part of her commitment to keeping up to date with ever-changing technology, she completed a strategic digital marketing course from a reputed institution and ranked among the top one percent of her cohort.

Over the course of her entrepreneurial journey, the renowned model and HR professional have mentored a wide range of startups. She has helped these startups streamline their operations by offering them real-life and highly motivational solutions. Her focus as an entrepreneur has mainly been on three market segments, i.e., image consulting, digital marketing, and career branding. Inspired by her success in the field of consultancy, she also started her consultancy services firm.

Participating in philanthropic activities related to children’s health, women’s health, women empowerment, and gender-based violence is something she is particularly passionate about. She has partnered with numerous start-up companies to boost tribal economies by placing their products on the global market. Her philanthropic activities landed her the position of Mrs. Universe Liberty, and she continues to do great things.

