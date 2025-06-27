Meet SURAJ SINGH MAS: The Producer Creating Purpose-Driven Stories in Indian Cinema

New Delhi [India], June 27:Hailing from Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, Suraj Singh MAS is fast emerging as a bold and influential voice in Indian cinema. As the founder of Suraj Singh MAS Films Production, Bliss Music Company, and a dedicated casting agency, he is redefining the role of a producer—placing social relevance, fresh storytelling, and emerging talent at the heart of his cinematic mission.

Recently, Suraj produced a high-profile project featuring Bhagyashree, Amitabh Bachchan, and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With a diverse portfolio that spans over 1,000 projects across Bollywood films, web series, TV commercials, digital ads, and music albums, he has collaborated with industry giants like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Allu Arjun, Akshay Kumar, and KGF star Yash, among many others.

With over six to seven years of experience across film, digital, and advertising platforms, Suraj has carved a distinct niche as a producer with purpose. His work goes beyond entertainment—it sparks conversation and drives change. Notable productions like the award-winning short film Akhir Palayan Kab Tak and the groundbreaking feature Me No Pause, Me Play, which courageously addressed the taboo subject of menopause, exemplify his fearless and socially aware approach to storytelling.

Suraj's production houses have become incubators for bold, meaningful, and culturally resonant content. By blending cinematic craft with powerful social insight, he continues to spotlight underrepresented voices and push the boundaries of traditional Indian filmmaking. His commitment to discovering and nurturing fresh talent is reflected in his regular collaborations with emerging artists and next-generation storytellers.

In addition to his prowess behind the camera, Suraj Singh MAS is a true multi-hyphenate—an accomplished producer, casting director, and actor. His keen eye for talent has shaped the casting of iconic projects such as Sacred Games (starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan), Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Mirzapur (featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu Sharma, and Ali Fazal), and Hansal Mehta's Scam 1992 (with Pratik Gandhi). He has also contributed to acclaimed titles including Broken But Beautiful (with Sidharth Shukla), Robot 2.0, Roberrt, City of Dreams (directed by Nagesh Kukunoor), and Asur (starring Arshad Warsi). His upcoming Netflix series Sare Jahan Se Accha, once again featuring Pratik Gandhi, highlights his continued versatility and creative vision.

Ultimately, it is as a producer—and through his impactful production houses—that Suraj Singh MAS is truly shaping the future of Indian cinema. By championing films that merge entertainment with empathy, and innovation with social consciousness, he is leading a cinematic revolution where stories don't just entertain—they inspire, empower, and enlighten.

