Meet the Changemakers Bringing Kushti to Every Home: Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta’s Bold Vision for India’s Next Big League

From vision to action, Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta are transforming India's traditional sport of wrestling into a professional league that could become the nation's next big sporting phenomenon after IPL.

When you think of India's great sporting traditions, wrestling – or kushti – immediately comes to mind. Yet for decades, its heroes were confined to akhadas, its victories celebrated in local circles but largely unseen by the larger public. That is changing – thanks to two visionaries: Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta.

The duo, through ONO Media, has acquired the Pro Wrestling League (PWL) rights from the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). Their mission is ambitious: to make the PWL India's next big league after IPL, bringing professional wrestling into homes across the country while creating global stars out of India's best wrestlers.

Dayaan Farooqui: The Visionary Chairman

For Dayaan Farooqui, wrestling is more than a sport – it is a cultural heritage that deserves the spotlight. As Chairman and Promoter of the PWL, he is steering the league's strategic direction, blending tradition with modernity.

“Kushti is in our DNA,” Farooqui says, speaking with the quiet confidence of someone who has spent years nurturing ideas before taking the leap.

“Our goal is to bring it to the national stage, where every Indian can feel the pride, passion, and power of wrestling. The PWL is not just a league – it's a movement.”

Dayaan's personal journey mirrors the ethos of the league: rooted in tradition, yet ambitious in scale. He envisions city- based franchises, star athletes, and a league structure that mirrors global professional sports – all while staying true to wrestling's essence.

Akhil Gupta: The CEO with a Player- First Vision

If Farooqui is the visionary, Akhil Gupta is the executor – ensuring that ideas translate into action. As CEO and Promoter, he is focused on athlete welfare, financial sustainability, and professional growth.

“We want wrestlers to feel valued, respected, and inspired,” Gupta explains.

“Just as IPL made cricketers household names, the PWL will create stars from our wrestling talent. Every young wrestler should see a clear path – from their local akhada to the global stage.”

Gupta brings a personal touch to his work. He has spent months meeting athletes, visiting training centers, and understanding the challenges they face. His approach ensures the league is not just about entertainment, but empowering the people who make it possible – the wrestlers themselves.

A League That Marries Tradition and Modernity

Together, Farooqui and Gupta have created a league that balances heritage and spectacle. With ONO Media handling media rights, production, and distribution, the PWL promises high- quality broadcasts, engaging storytelling, and fan interaction at every level.

The league's new format includes franchise- based teams, regional pride, international talent, and opportunities for women wrestlers – making it inclusive, competitive, and marketable. But beyond the glitz, the heart of the league is the same as wrestling itself: discipline, grit, and honor.

Changemakers for a New Era of Indian Sports

What makes Dayaan Farooqui and Akhil Gupta different is their personal commitment to the athletes and the sport. They are hands- on, visiting akhadas, interacting with wrestlers, and shaping a league that reflects their belief that India's wrestling legacy deserves global recognition.

“This league is about pride, passion, and opportunity,” says Farooqui. “It's about taking a sport that belongs to India's heart and making it a sport for India's homes.”

Gupta adds:

“We are not just creating a league – we are creating a movement. Every young athlete, every wrestling fan, every city that hosts a team will feel the impact of this league. That's the scale we are aiming for.”

The Next Big League After IPL

The PWL's revival under these two leaders is being described by insiders as India's next big league after IPL. It promises to redefine the sporting landscape, elevate athletes to superstar status, and bring wrestling back into the national conversation – in living rooms, arenas, and stadiums across the country.

With Dayaan Farooqui's operational excellence and Akhil Gupta's visionary leadership, India's wrestling renaissance is not just an idea – it is a reality in motion.

In short: Kushti is no longer confined to local akhadas. With these two changemakers at the helm, it is stepping onto a grand stage – professional, modern, and ready to capture the hearts of a nation.

