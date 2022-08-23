Meet Top 7 Business influencers who will motivate you to dream big and believe in yourself

August 23: It is not easy to launch and simultaneously run a successful business. Navigating the waters of entrepreneurship is difficult. Successful business leaders have worked diligently and dedicatedly to make their way to the top.

Getting inspired, motivated and learning a few crucial lessons from those powerful business minds can be very valuable for aspiring entrepreneurs— especially if it’s your startup.

Here is a list of Seven Top Business Leaders and Influencers who have not only motivated their team, investors and consumers to believe in a vision but also led innovation in their respective companies.

Mr Anjay Agarwal

AAA Technologies is the 1st Company in India specializing 100% in Information Security and Cyber Security Auditing and Consultancy Services to get listed on Stock Exchange in India (Listed on NSE Emerge). It’s been into cyber security for 21+ years

AAA Technologies, founded by Mr. Anjay Agarwal, an eminent Information Security maverick, is a premier and reputed Independent Auditing and Consulting Company encompassing IS (Information Systems) Audit, Information Security, Cyber Security, IT Assurance and Compliance and IT Governance. He holds a wide array of qualifications and certifications (such as CGEIT (USA), CRISC(USA), CISA(USA), CIA(USA), CFE(USA), ABCI(UK), FCA, ACS, ACMA etc.) across several domains from various countries with specialization in Information Security.

He is the 55th professional in the World to be conferred with COBIT Certified Assessor Designation.

He has been associated with various Government and professional bodies in various capacities, including as a Jury Member for the Maharashtra IT Awards conferred by the State of Maharashtra; ISACA (USA); ISACA, Mumbai Chapter; The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India etc.

He was the 1st person from Asia to be appointed as the Chairman of the Governmental and Regulatory Agencies Board (GRA Board) of ISACA, International. Website – www.aaatechnologies.co.in

Mr Mahesh Kumar

Innovation is an easy, economical and effective way for wealth creation, says multiple patent holder Mr Mahesh Kumar.

Mahesh Kumar, an innovator and celebrated entrepreneur, is a role model for many startups and innovation base entrepreneurs; he is the Director of Jogani Reinforcement, a company dedicated to providing solutions for crack control to various industries, including Infrastructure and construction. Jogani Reinforcement is dedicated to catering to reinforcement requirements of Paper, Paints, Coating, Filters, Refractory and other industries. Continuous innovations to create a new product are the culture at Jogani Reinforcement. Mahesh Kumar is a successful innovator with many design patents to his credit. His in-depth expertise in creating innovative and industrial reinforcement products is unmatched. His diligence has led him to build a great business worth holding for decades.

His decades of experience and clear vision in the above domain have helped various industries to solve their reinforcement-related problems economically and achieve a higher level of quality and profitability. Innovate for economical benefit is the mantra Mahesh Kumar shared with all fellow entrepreneurs.

Website – www.joganireinforcement.com

Lalit Bokadia

Lalit Bokadia, the founder and CEO of Moxy Steel Impex, is a thorough marketing professional who has carved out the role of being a solution provider for his company. Moxy Steel Impex is one of the best manufacturers and suppliers of all ferrous and non-ferrous metal products in the country, and they not only help and advice their clients but also serve them as turnkey partners and ensure adding value at every level.

With around 25 years of experience, Lalit Bokadia and his highly qualified, experienced, skilled and dedicated team are providing the best solutions to their customers. Moxy Steel Impex, the leading importer and marketer of stainless steel, is also known for supplying products of various special metals such as titanium, aluminium, carbon steel, duplex steel, alloy steel, copper & brass alloy, haste alloy, Inconel & Monel, Incoloy, Tantalum, Hardox and nickel alloys and that too in all shapes and sizes in ASTM, BSS, DIN, SAE, ISS & all International Grades.

Customers prefer Moxy Steel Impex because of their cost-effective prices, customized solutions, customer-centric approach, and excellent track record of meeting deadlines. Website – www.moxysteel.com

Ashish Jain

CA Ashish Jain is an eminent Finance Professional who has served both national and International Firms for more than 22 years in Investment Banking, Merchant Banking, Custody and Fund Accounting fields. He is a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) from India, an Investment Operations Certified (IOC) professional from The Chartered Institute of Securities and Investments (CISI), UK, and also IIM and ISB Alumni.

Currently, he is the Managing Partner of a Financial Advisory firm – Inspirigence Advisors having a presence in 6 cities. The firm has four verticals –

Alternative Investment Funds (AIF) & Portfolio Management Services (PMS): The firm incorporates AIF and PMS and provides Compliance, Backoffice, Middle office and Fund Accounting and Fund Administration services. The firm is managing 8 clients having more than 5000 crores AUM. Investment Banking – Mergers & Acquisition (M&A) and buy side and sell side deals

Merchant Banking Advisory – IPO services, Valuation services

Debt Syndication – Fundraising through Banks and NBFCs

Website – www.inspirigence.in

Bhawana Bhatnagar

Casa Exotique, the interior design company which has been founded by Bhawana Bhatnagar, has redefined luxury and comfort by inculcating new inventive techniques, craftsmanship and the cosmopolitan spirit of its founder in its style of working. Bhawana Bhatnagar is an epitome of creativity and is very much involved in artistic and musical activities whenever she is not busy in her business, but Casa Exotique is certainly one more way of transforming her creativity into reality.

Bhawana has completed her Management program in international business from IIFT, and her firm is now known as one of the leading interior design firms in India, especially in Delhi-NCR. The passionate and highly qualified team of Casa Exotique, which includes interior designers, project managers, architects and graphic designers, has changed the way of interior designing as it used to be done for more than a decade.

Casa Exotique has provided exceptional experiences to its clients, whether Indian or international, by providing comprehensive services and has set new benchmarks in the industry, which will be very difficult for others to follow. Website – www.casaexotique.com

Arull Prakash

Arull Prakash is an Indian entrepreneur – founder, and CEO of Manvith holiday club Pvt Ltd. Under his innovative & strategic vision, the company is emerging rapidly as an award‐winning luxury all‐inclusive brand in the leisure and hospitality sector. The influential businessman has earned a reputation for curating perfect custom-packed romantic holiday experiences with the all-inclusive adults& kids weekend resorts holiday concept. His company has designed quality & luxurious private touring packages for couples and families. The club provides unique services for its esteemed customers primarily through vacation ownership memberships. These memberships can take your vacation to an entirely new level with lucrative choices that include stunning beachfront settings, luxurious accommodations and many features.

Quality service and care lie at the heart of Manvith holiday club as implemented through Arull, with his care, passion and overall love for the travel & tourism industry. The dynamic leader strictly follows industry values such as trust, reliability, and customer satisfaction. Website – www.clubmanvith.com

Nitin Chawla

Nitin Chawla is an Indian entrepreneur and founder of ONEDIOS. He has worked in IBM for 12+ years and has supported multiple organizations in improving their business processes.

He has been one of those people who jumped to entrepreneurship after spending 15 years in the industry; in 2019, he launched his startup named ONEDIOS, which is the first of its kind platform to digitize customer complaints or requests through a platform.

This small business influencer is also a professional speaker, social media strategist, and small business coach.

His other recognitions included being a PhD holder in the field of cloud computing and supporting multiple organizations for the deployment of cloud computing. Website – www.onedios.com

