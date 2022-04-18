Mega launch of 33 projects by Honeyy Group in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Honeyy Group, a leading real estate developer, announced the launch of 33 projects in one day - 24 in Andhra Pradesh and 9 in Telangana. The projects were to be launched in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The Group's Chairman and Managing Director, Mukka Obul Reddy, along with his team, launched these projects from different locations and made the announcement on social media. These projects include 33 projects in the residential sector launched in major cities such as Visakhapatnam-15, Kakinada-2, Rajahmundry-4, Vijayawada-3, and Hyderabad-9. The projects were launched in the presence of the company's employees, site owners and people from all walks of life.

When we say that the construction industry is going to be revolutionized, we have actually started the revolution. "As an industry, we have been looking at ways to improve the quality of homes and buildings while keeping the prices affordable. We have finally found a solution, Honeyy Group has been pushing the envelope on what is possible." Honeyy Group's Chairman and Managing Director, Mukka Obul Reddy reflects on the latest changes and trends in the Real Estate and Construction industry.

In 2022, the real estate industry is seeing an unprecedented change in the way people build, sell and live in homes. On April 16, 2022, with the launch of 33 projects in one day, Honeyy Group set a benchmark for the construction industry. They have been able to achieve this by using a number of innovative techniques to design, construct, and manage buildings. This is a first-of-its-kind new initiative by Honeyy Group, that brought to the limelight the idea of having homes built according to the owner's preferences. They are positively disrupting the way construction works are done in India.

Honeyy Group is a leading real estate developer company with 17 branches, 500+ employees and over 500 projects, operational across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The company provides end-to-end solutions in the property buying process including financial services and free of cost services that include showcase of a variety of projects in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka. The Company's construction wing, Honeyy Constructions undertakes projects that include affordable housing projects as well as luxury residences. Honeyy Group employs experienced Structural Engineers, Architects, Project planning and execution teams, building world-class projects at reasonable costs.

