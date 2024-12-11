MeghaShrey NGO Joins as a Collaborator with Iconic Gold Awards 2025

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11: The Iconic Gold Awards 2025 is thrilled to announce its association with MeghaShrey NGO by Seema Singh, an organization known for its unwavering commitment to social welfare and transformative initiatives. This prestigious event, scheduled for February 6, 2025, in Mumbai, promises a unique convergence of entertainment excellence and impactful philanthropy.

The partnership with MeghaShrey NGO brings an inspiring dimension to this year's gala. It emphasizes the importance of not only celebrating achievements in Bollywood, OTT, and television but also showcasing the powerful role of organizations driving social change.

At the core of MeghaShrey NGO is its visionary founder, Mrs. Seema Singh, one of India's foremost philanthropists and social activists. As a pioneer of the Cervical Free India Campaign, her tireless efforts have transformed countless underprivileged communities. Since the NGO’s inception in the early 2000s, Mrs. Singh has passionately championed causes such as education, healthcare, and sustainable development, leaving an indelible mark on society.

Seema Singh’s exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed, as she has earned recognition from prominent figures such as President of India Smt.Draupadi Murmu and Former President Shri. Ram Nath Kovind, among many other influential personalities in India and beyond. Based in Mumbai, she continues to drive impactful projects that leave a lasting impression on communities throughout the country. Seema Singh’s relentless dedication and visionary leadership serve as an inspiration to all those striving to create a better, more equitable society.

MeghaShrey NGO, founded by Seema Singh, is a highly regarded organization dedicated to transforming the lives of underprivileged communities. With a steadfast focus on education, healthcare, and sustainable development, MeghaShrey has empowered countless marginalized individuals and communities. Its unwavering commitment and impactful initiatives have earned widespread recognition and support from individuals, corporations, and government entities. Through relentless efforts and a results-driven approach, MeghaShrey NGO continues to uplift lives, offering hope and opportunity to those facing poverty and hardship.

A Unique Collaboration

The collaboration between MeghaShrey NGO and the Iconic Gold Awards 2025 is a testament to the event’s vision of blending glamour with meaningful action. This partnership highlights the shared mission of celebrating brilliance while driving positive societal impact.

Founder Seema Singh, expressed her enthusiasm for the association, saying, “We are thrilled to join hands with the Iconic Gold Awards as an Associate Partner. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making a positive impact—celebrating excellence while championing causes that uplift society. Together, we hope to inspire individuals to embrace both achievement and compassion as paths to meaningful change. We are happy to collaborate with Iconic Gold Awards as the Associate Partner.”

CEO Piyush Jaiiswaal, expressed his gratitude for this association, saying, “It is an honour to welcome Meghashrey NGO as our Associate Partner. The Iconic Gold Awards has always been about recognizing excellence, and this collaboration allows us to shine a spotlight on both entertainment achievements and the transformative power of philanthropy. Together, we aim to create a platform that inspires and uplifts.”

About MeghaShrey NGO

MeghaShrey NGO, led by the visionary Mrs. Seema Singh, is committed to transforming the lives of underprivileged communities. With impactful initiatives in education, healthcare, and sustainable development, the organization tirelessly works to create meaningful change, empowering individuals and uplifting those in need.

To know more about MeghaShrey NGO, check our Instagram page: instagram.com/meghashrey

About Iconic Gold Awards

Founded by Priya P. Jaiiswaal, the Iconic Gold Awards is a prestigious platform recognising and honouring outstanding contributions to the entertainment industry. The awards celebrate individuals who have made a lasting impact in Bollywood, OTT, web series, and television. The event stands as a testament to the pursuit of excellence and innovation within the world of entertainment.

For More Updates related to Iconic Gold Awards. Stay Tuned at our Instagram Page: instagram.com/iconicgoldaward

