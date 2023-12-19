Meghashrey NGO Joins Forces as Associates with Iconic Gold Awards 2024

Meghashrey NGO associates with Iconic Gold Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19: The Iconic Gold Awards 2024 is proud to announce Meghashrey NGO as its esteemed Associates for the upcoming gala event scheduled to take place on February 1st, 2024, in Mumbai. This collaboration signifies a union of purpose as Meghashrey aligns its commitment to transformative social initiatives with the glamour and recognition of the entertainment industry.

Seema Singh, a trailblazing philanthropist, Cervical Cancer Specialist, and dedicated social activist, stands at the forefront of India’s upliftment movement. With unwavering commitment, she has been spearheading transformative initiatives through the renowned Meghashrey NGO, which she founded in the early 2000s. Her remarkable efforts have brought positive change to countless lives across the nation.

Seema Singh’s exceptional contributions have not gone unnoticed, as she has earned recognition from prominent figures such as President of India Draupadi Murmu and Former President Ram Nath Kovind, among many other influential personalities in India and beyond. Based in Mumbai, she continues to drive impactful projects that leave a lasting impression on communities throughout the country. Seema Singh’s relentless dedication and visionary leadership serve as an inspiration to all those striving to create a better, more equitable society.

Meghashrey NGO is a renowned non-governmental organization that has been making a significant impact on the lives of underprivileged communities for several years. Founded by Seema Singh, Meghashrey NGO has tirelessly worked towards empowering marginalized individuals and communities, focusing on education, healthcare, and sustainable development. Meghashrey NGO’s dedication and commitment have garnered widespread recognition and support from individuals, corporations, and government entities alike. Their relentless efforts and impact-driven approach have transformed the lives of numerous individuals and communities, uplifting them from the depths of poverty and despair.

The collaboration with Meghashrey as the Associates adds a new dimension to the Iconic Gold Awards. It signifies the amalgamation of glamour and social responsibility, highlighting the importance of recognizing not only entertainment excellence but also the power of impactful philanthropy and community upliftment.

Founder Priya P Jaiswal expressed her gratitude for this collaboration, stating, “We are honoured to welcome Meghashrey NGO as our Associates. This partnership goes beyond the glittering lights of the entertainment industry; it reflects a shared commitment to creating positive change in society.”

About Iconic Gold Awards:

The Iconic Gold Awards, founded by Priya P Jaiswal, is an esteemed platform that recognizes and honours exemplary contributions in the entertainment industry. The awards celebrate the achievements of individuals who have made an indelible mark in Bollywood, web series in OTT, and television. The event is a testament to the commitment to excellence and innovation in the world of entertainment.

About Meghashrey NGO:

Meghashrey NGO, under the visionary leadership of Seema Singh, has been dedicated to making a positive impact on the lives of underprivileged communities. Through transformative initiatives in education, healthcare, and sustainable development, Meghashrey NGO continues to drive change and uplift the less fortunate.

